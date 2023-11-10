GOP lawmaker affirms ‘unwavering’ support for Israel after Texas office vandalized

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday that her office was vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti after she affirmed her support for the Jewish state amid its ongoing war with terrorist group Hamas.

De La Cruz posted photos on X showing red graffiti on her office windows and walkway that read, “Israel kills Jews, too,” and “You can’t escape your crimes, Monica,” as well as banners that read, “Israel is doing genocide and you support it,” and “Monica murders.”

De La Cruz said she refuses to let the acts of vandalism “intimidate or silence” her.

“The pro-Hamas activists who have vandalized my office may disregard the importance of standing with our Jewish brothers and sisters during their darkest hour, but I do not,” the congresswoman said in a statement. “My support for Israel and the Jewish community is, always has been, and always will be unwavering. I make no apologies for standing firmly against anti-Semitism. These vandals will not intimidate or silence me.”

“South Texans pride ourselves for our warmth and hospitality — aquí todos somos familia,” she continued. “The actions of a few will not undermine our values. In recent weeks, I have been in touch with local rabbis and I have assured them they have my full support. We stand against hate and violence in all its forms and remain committed to the safety and well-being of all our residents.”

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and such abhorrent behavior has no place in our community, our state, or our nation.”

De La Cruz’s office issued a press release saying it had contacted police in McAllen after “repeated acts of vandalism this week” to her local office.

The McAllen Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

De La Cruz isn’t the first lawmaker to report anti-Israel vandalism since Hamas militants infiltrated southern Israel on Oct. 7 and slaughtered roughly 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Rep. Tim Walberg’s office reported last month that his “I stand with Israel” sign hanging outside his office in Washington, D.C., was defaced.

“At a time like this, we must think of our Jewish community members, including those on my staff, who are enduring this targeted behavior and harassment following the largest attack on Jews since the Holocaust,” Walberg, R-Mich., said Oct. 26.