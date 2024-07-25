GOP lawmaker cracks down on antisemitic student protesters with new bill ahead of Netanyahu address

FIRST ON FOX: As hundreds of protesters flood Washington D.C. objecting to the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one Republican lawmaker is pushing back with a bill that would bar student loan forgiveness for those convicted of hate crimes during anti-Israel student protests.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., is introducing the “Prohibiting Student Loan Forgiveness for Antisemites Act.” That bill would block students who are convicted of hate crimes under state or federal law from being eligible for loan forgiveness.

While the bill is not solely restricted to antisemitism, there has been a wave of protests in the last year targeting Israel since the Oct. 2023 terror attack on Israel by Hamas. President Biden has repeatedly attempted to cancel student loans for tens of millions of students, but this bill would make sure that doesn’t apply to those convicted of antisemitism.

ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU TO ADDRESS CONGRESS AMID HIGH-PROFILE ABSENCES

Dozens of anti-Israel protests broke out at colleges across America, with a variety of elite institutions being overwhelmed with antisemitic behavior. Protesters at Columbia University and other schools have chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan condemned by critics as antisemitic that’s also used by Hamas. The phrase is widely interpreted as calling for the destruction of the state of Israel and removal of the Jewish people, although its proponents often deny that meaning.

“We must not allow antisemites to benefit from their hate,” Gimenez said in a statement. “With this bill, we ensure that those that are convicted of a state or federal hate crime will not receive loan forgiveness benefits. Hate has no place in our nation, therefore we must and will continue to stand with the U.S. and international Jewish community.”

The bill comes ahead of Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, which has led to a number of protests. The Capitol Police said about 200 people were arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from a sit-in protest at the Cannon House Office Building.

Others protested outside Netanyahu’s hotel, focusing much of their anger on U.S. support of Israel in its fight against Hamas. The U.S. has supported Israel in its fight against Hamas despite some splintering support for the effort, particularly among Democrats. As part of a $95 billion foreign aid package in April, the U.S. passed about $15 billion in military aid for Israel.

KAMALA HARRIS TO SKIP NETANYAHU’S ADDRESS TO CONGRESS, WHILE TOP DEM SENATOR BOYCOTTS ALTOGETHER

Prior to his departure for the U.S. Monday, Netanyahu said, “I’m leaving this morning on a very important trip to the United States at a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there’s great political uncertainty in Washington.

“I will address, for the fourth time, both houses of Congress as prime minister of Israel. I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important to Israel and will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America’s indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East.”

Gimenez’s bill isn’t the only legislation pushing back against the protests. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced legislation on Wednesday that would strip noncitizens of their immigration visas if they participated in demonstrations and were convicted of crimes.

Fox News’ Julia Johnson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.