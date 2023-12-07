GOP lawmakers block Biden security aid to Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific, press for more border funding

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked billions of dollars in additional security aid to Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, as they pressed President Biden to focus on tougher measures at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Votes came 49-51, falling short of the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for passing. The failure to pass came hours after President Biden said it was “stunning” that Congress has not yet approved tens of billions in military and economic assistance for Ukraine.

Biden has asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund the wars in Ukraine and Israel and other security needs. His administration has warned of dire consequences for Kyiv, and a “gift” to Russia’s Vladimir Putin, if lawmakers don’t act.

But a contingent of Republican lawmakers has grown wary of providing more support to Ukraine on top of the $111 billion in assistance already given. Other GOP lawmakers have insisted on stiff changes to U.S. border policy as a condition of voting for the measure.

Biden has signaled his willingness to make some compromises at the border, but has not said specifically which policies he would embrace. He has accused Republicans of wanting a political issue more than bipartisan compromise.

“Republicans think they get everything they want without any bipartisan compromise,” Biden said. “Now they’re willing to literally kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield and damage our national security in the process.”

Republicans pointed to the record numbers of migrants crossing the southern border and argued it posed a security threat because border authorities cannot adequately screen them.

So far, senators have found some agreement on raising the initial standard for migrants to enter the asylum system, but were stuck over placing limitations on humanitarian parole, a program that allows the executive branch to temporarily admit migrants.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been an ardent supporter of aid to Ukraine, told fellow Republicans to vote against the security package advancing ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

“Legislation that doesn’t include policy changes to secure our borders will not pass the Senate,” McConnell said in a speech in the Senate. “The situation unfolding at our southern border on President Biden’s watch is a crisis of historic proportions.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Wednesday’s failure “a sad night for the Senate and America.”

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said he voted “no” on the additional aid package because “I do not believe that we should give the right-wing extremist Netanyahu government an additional $10.1 billion dollars with no strings attached to continue their inhumane war against the Palestinian people.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. announced a $175 million package of military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, including guided missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), anti-armor systems and high-speed anti-radiation missiles, according to U.S. officials.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Tuesday there is about $1.1 billion left in funding to replenish U.S. military stockpiles for weapons and equipment sent to Ukraine. And he said there is roughly $4.8 billion in drawdown authority still available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.