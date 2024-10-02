GOP lawmakers, leaders react to Vance, Walz debate: ‘Spitting cold, hard truth’

Republican lawmakers and top voices praised Ohio Sen. JD Vance for “spitting the cold, hard truths” as he sparred with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in the vice presidential debate in New York City.

“Senator JD Vance spitting the cold hard TRUTH on the debate stage,” Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X. “Total domination and we are only 20 minutes in.”

The debate in New York City on CBS News was Walz and Vance’s only debate prior to the monumental election on Nov. 5.

“Tim Walz is as radical as they come on the issue of immigration,” Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., wrote on X. “As governor of Minnesota, he supported free health care, free college tuition, and driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants. Innocent Americans have been assaulted & murdered because of this border crisis.”

The debate began with CBS News moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan asking the candidates about their Middle East policy after Iran attacked Israel with a massive missile barrage.

“Tim Walz’s answer on Israel was incomprehensible. Like Kamala–Walz has no idea what he is talking about,” Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote on X. “Kamala and Walz would make the chaos in the Middle East worse.”

“Iran rained missiles down on Israel TODAY, 1,350 days into Kamala Harris’ tenure as Vice President, so naturally Tim Walz says it’s Donald Trump’s fault,” Trump campaign senior adviser Tim Murtaugh wrote on X.

“JD knocks it out of the park with first question!!! Tim Walz implodes on first question in presentation, communication, and substance,” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., wrote on X.

Republican voices highlighted the Kamala Harris campaign’s immigration policy. Immigration is a top issue for American voters this year, as a record number say the situation at the southern border is a major problem or an outright emergency, according to the latest Fox News national survey.

“Law enforcement has been attacked. Deadly fentanyl has taken the lives of thousands of Americans,” Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott wrote on X. “Kamala Harris & Tim Walz support open border policies. They will make the border crisis WORSE.”

“How can Tim Walz pretend Kamala is tough on the border when she allowed more than 16,000 sex offenders and 13,000 murderers to cross the border?” Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on X. “A vote for Kamala and Tim Walz is a vote for open borders.”

The candidates turned their attention to abortion, with Republicans criticizing Walz’s abortion stance.

“He is better in our toughest issues than most republicans are on our best issues. I told you so!!!” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X.

“Democrats always resort to killing babies every time they are losing. And then lie and call it ‘reproductive freedom.’ There is nothing reproductive about abortion,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X. “Democrats view unwanted babies as a life they can throw away and call it a choice. The truth is motherhood is not something to throw away, neither are babies.”