GOP lawmakers warned Mayorkas about crime risk from Venezuelan illegal immigrants but never got a response

FIRST ON FOX: Republican lawmakers cautioned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the crime risk involved with Venezuelan illegal immigrants crossing the southern border nearly a year and a half ago but never received a response, Fox News Digital has learned.

In September 2022, Republican Reps. Troy Nehls of Texas, Byron Donalds of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin wrote to Mayorkas regarding a Homeland Security intelligence report informing U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents to keep an eye out for violent criminals from Venezuela in the migrant caravans marching towards the border.

The group says Mayorkas did not respond to the letter, and now they are again attempting to get answers from the Homeland Security chief as reports emerge showing some of those very migrants have committed severe crimes in the United States.

“As you know, in September 2022, the Venezuelan regime, under the control of Nicolás Maduro Moros, was reportedly releasing violent prisoners early, including inmates convicted of ‘murder, rape, and extortion,’ and pushing them to join caravans heading to the United States,” the lawmakers wrote in a Thursday letter to Mayorkas. “Since then, we have seen the tragic consequences of allowing Venezuelan nationals into the interior of the United States.”

DUELING BIDEN, TRUMP VISITS TO BESIEGED BORDER COME AMID FRESH SLEW OF VIOLENT CRIMES BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

“Our country is also facing the effects of Venezuelan gangs, posing as asylum seekers, who are turning our cities into war zones,” they wrote. “Specifically, the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, known for torturing victims, has established its presence in New York City. This Venezuelan robbery gang recruits its new members from migrant shelters and off migrant busses, where they have committed more than 60 robberies in New York City, including the aggravated robbery of a woman in her 60s, who was dragged down the sidewalk and slammed into a pole, sustaining injuries.”

The lawmakers pointed to how half a million Venezuelans have entered the country illegally. They further noted reports have indicated “Venezuela is refusing to cooperate with deportation requests after President Biden reimposed some of the economic sanctions it had previously lifted on Venezuela.”

“If Venezuela does not want these Venezuelans back, it is common sense that we do not want them here,” they wrote. “In addition to answering the questions in our September 2022 letter that were never addressed, we urge you to prevent Venezuelans from entering our interior and immediately deport those you have released, pending immigration proceedings.”

“We cannot continue to apologize to families for the tragic consequences of your disastrous border policies without action,” they continued. “Therefore, we encourage you to initiate a moratorium on all Venezuelan migration until they agree to cooperate with deportation requests.”

WHITE HOUSE CALLS FOR SANCTUARY CITIES TO COOPERATE WITH ICE AMID FUROR OVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIMES

The letter comes on the heels of reports showing violent crimes committed by Venezuelan migrants.

An illegal immigrant originally from Venezuela has been charged in connection with the violent murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus on Thursday. Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, the suspect, was released into the U.S. via parole, three ICE and DHS sources told Fox News.

In Virginia, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant was arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a minor.

In Chicago, four immigrants from Venezuela were recently arrested for allegedly robbing and beating a man on a CTA train in the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And in New York, police are attempting to crack down on the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang mentioned in the letter that law enforcement says is responsible for dozens of robberies.

DHS did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.