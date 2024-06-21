GOP plots multimillion-dollar ad spend in swing states with Senate majority in sight

The Senate Republicans’ campaign arm is launching ad buys expected to exceed $100 million ahead of the 2024 elections, in which the party stands a significant chance of taking back the majority in the upper chamber.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) on Thursday started reserving multimillion-dollar ad spots for the fall in key states Ohio, Nevada, Michigan and Arizona as it eyes potential Republican pickup opportunities.

The reservations are for both television and digital ad campaigns.

The races in Ohio and Nevada are considered “Toss Ups” by non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report. In Michigan and Arizona, the Senate seats being vacated by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., are rated only “Lean Democratic.”

NRSC Executive Director Jason Thielman said in a statement, “This investment is a reflection of the fact that Senate Democrats are on defense all over the country.”

“Joe Biden’s extreme unpopularity has given us a chance to build a lasting Senate Majority. We have the right candidates and the right message, now we need to execute,” he added.

News of the new fall reservations comes as the campaign arm has already started working with GOP candidates in Montana, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Nevada and Arizona on coordinated ad buys. According to the NRSC, similar coordinated campaigns will also be launched with Bernie Moreno in Ohio, Mike Rogers in Michigan and Eric Hovde in Wisconsin in the next few months.

The $100 million top line ad spend will include a variety of modes of advertising including TV, radio and digital, and will also incorporate additional coordinated ad campaigns with candidates.

The NRSC is hoping to take advantage of a less than favorable Senate re-election map for Democrats and guarantee a Republican Senate majority in the next Congress. The current breakdown between the Democratic caucus and Republican conference is 51 to 49.

The campaign arm is also eyeing a potential upset in Maryland, where popular former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is testing whether he can win the blue state again.