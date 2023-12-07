GOP Rep Collins assembles Christmas display ‘poking fun’ at Biden

FIRST ON FOX: One first-term House Republican lawmaker is using a congressional holiday tradition to send a message to President Biden.

Each December, the halls on the Longworth House Office Building’s second floor transform into a Christmas card come to life as lawmakers compete to outdo each other with festive decorations.

Outside the office of Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., guests are greeted with a life-size cardboard cutout of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, holding a sign that says “Let it snow.”

The cutout was made by a Georgia-based company, his office said.

“When we got our room assignment, we didn’t realize that we were signing up on the second floor, where there’s always the big Christmas decoration competition,” Collins told Fox News Digital. “When we do something, we’re in it to win it.”

Collins said he met with his staff, and each person “had their own little input into what we thought we ought to put there.”

A Christmas tree adorned with tributes to the Peach State as well as internet memes shared by Collins this year stood right nearby. Gifts underneath had tags addressed to various reported aliases of Biden’s such as “The Big Guy.” One names the gift’s sender as Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nearby was a bag of coal addressed to Hamas in reference to the ongoing conflict between the Palestinian terror group and Israel.

Tributes to Collins’ own Georgia-based trucking company dot the wide-ranging display, from tree ornaments to a massive blow-up candy truck adorned with the phrase “Keep on truckin’.”

Above, visitors can spot “snowflakes” hanging from the ceiling, each a tribute to liberal figures and memes.

And Collins even saved a gag for his fellow House Republicans. A life-sized cutout of Mariah Carey with the words, “All I want for Christmas are 12 appropriations bills.”

“We like poking fun at everybody,” Collins said. “We just had a lot of fun.”

Asked how long the intricate display took to set up, a spokesperson for the congressman told Fox News Digital, “The Collins elves popped it up overnight!”