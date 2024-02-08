GOP rep sends message to Trump prosecutor Fani Willis with cheekily named new bill

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., is introducing a new bill that would stop taxpayer dollars from funding state or local offices where unlawful or unethical activities are taking place.

The new legislation is called the Against Federal Funds for Allowing Inappropriate Relationships Act, or AFFAIR Act, a swipe at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is facing allegations of an inappapropriate relationship with a prosecutor she hired.

Mills’ bill, which was first shared with the Washington Examiner, aims to prohibit federal funding to the office of “any state or local chief prosecutor if any individual in such office has been convicted for engaging in corruption or any other unlawful activity.”

Mills called out Willis in a statement to the news outlet over her alleged inappropriate romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired to assist her investigation into former President Trump over charges related to pressuring Georgia officials to overturn his 2020 election loss.

“Not only was Fani Willis’ relationship with Nathan Wade extremely inappropriate and creates concerns around a conflict of interest, but it also potentially shows violations of bias against political opposition, and lawfare for election interference,” Mills said in the statement. “Under no circumstance should federal funds be sent to a state or local office if there is unlawful and unethical activity taking place.”

“I’m proud to introduce the AFFAIR Act to ensure American taxpayer dollars will not be misappropriated or weaponized due to unlawful and unethical activities,” the statement continued.

Republicans have suggested that Willis was hiding her relationship with Wade and going on lavish vacations paid for with the money Wade earned working the case.

On Friday, Willis admitted to having a “personal relationship” with Wade in court documents, but she denied any impropriety or reason to step aside from the Trump case.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind and Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.