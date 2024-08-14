GOP Rep. Tom Emmer wins GOP primary battle for Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer defeated challenger Chris Corey in the Republican primary for Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District on Tuesday.

He now goes on to face the winner of the race between Jeanne Hendricks and Austin Winkelman, who faced off in Tuesday’s Democrat primary in the district, which the Cook Political Report rates as “solid” Republican.

The race pitted Emmer, the current House majority whip, and Corey, a professional golf caddy who had reportedly become disillusioned with Republican leadership.

Emmer, who has represented Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District since 2015, was briefly considered for the role of speaker of the House before Mike Johnson was chosen to fill the role.

The incumbent Republican also served three terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives between 2005 and 2011.

Corey, on the other hand, is a political outsider who expressed frustration with establishment Republican leaders such as Emmer and vowed in a letter to the Monticello Times to limit himself to a short term in office.

Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District has had a Republican tilt for years, with a GOP candidate winning every House race in the district since 2002.

The district, which covers Saint Cloud and extends close to suburban Minneapolis, has also consistently supported Republican candidates in presidential elections, going to the GOP candidate in every race since 2000.