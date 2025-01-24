GOP senator revives effort to make assaulting police a deportable offense: ‘We must act’

FIRST ON FOX: A Senate Republican is re-introducing legislation to make assaulting law enforcement a deportable offense for immigrants, amid a fresh immigration push in Congress.

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., is re-introducing the Protect Our Law enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement (POLICE) Act.

The bill would explicitly make assaulting a law enforcement officer a deportable offense. The legislation struggled to advance in a Democratic-run Senate, and is expected to have a better chance at success now Republicans have a majority. There is a version in the House as well.

‘TIDES ARE SHIFTING’: PUSH TO CODIFY KEY TRUMP-ERA POLICY SNAGS DOZENS OF COSPONSORS, INCLUDING DEMS

The bill says that any “alien who has been convicted of, who admits having committed, or who admits committing acts constituting the essential elements of, and offense involving the assault of a law enforcement officer is deportable.”



“One of the best ways we can support law enforcement officers, and protect the public, is by deporting dangerous people who do them harm. If a migrant commits the crime of assaulting an officer or other first responder, they should be subject to immediate deportation,” Budd said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Our lawmakers must always back the men and women who protect and serve our communities. We must act on this vital proposal.”

The bill has a dozen co-sponsors in the upper chamber, including Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Steve Daines R-Mont., Katie Britt, R-Ala.,, Ted Cruz, R-Texas,, and James Lankford R-Okla.

TRUMP’S ICE RACKS UP HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS, INCLUDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED FOR HORROR CRIMES

The bill emerged the same week that the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of illegal immigrants charged with theft-related crimes, was sent to President Trump’s desk after passing both chambers of Congress with bipartisan support. Trump is expected to sign the measure.

Legislators have also introduced other anti-illegal immigrant measures, including bills to restore the Remain in Mexico program and to cut down on humanitarian parole and Temporary Protected Status.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Meanwhile, President Trump signed 10 executive orders on day one of his administration, including bills to send military to the border and declare a national emergency.

Federal agencies have been making similar moves, including reducing restrictions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in sensitive areas and ordering a review of the use of parole by federal agencies.