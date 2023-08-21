GOP Senator says Trump should drop out of 2024 race: ‘He will lose’

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., predicted that former President Donald Trump would lose the 2024 general election against President Biden and urged Trump to drop out of the race.

Cassidy made the comments during a Sunday appearance on CNN and added that he thinks any other candidate in the Republican primary field is better suited to defeat Biden.

“Do you think that Donald Trump should drop out of the race?” host Kasie Hunt asked.

“I think so. But, obviously, that’s up to him. I mean, you’re just asking me my opinion,” Cassidy responded.

FLASHBACK: TRUMP ATTORNEY BLASTS ‘GRATUITOUS PHOTO’ OF MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS STREWN ON FLOOR

“But he will lose to Joe Biden, if you look at the current polls. I’m a Republican. I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee will do a better job than Joe Biden,” he added. “And so I want one of them to win. If former President Trump ends up getting the nomination, but cannot win a general, that means we will have four more years of policies which have led to very high inflation, to a loss of purchasing power for the average American equivalent to $10,000, and to many other things which I think have been deleterious to our country’s future.”

FLASHBACK: TRUMP ATTORNEY WHO WAS FORMER DOJ OFFICIAL QUESTIONS DEPARTMENT’S APPEAL OF SPECIAL MASTER

Cassidy nevertheless confirmed that he would vote for Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee.

Cassidy’s comments come days before the first GOP primary debate, which Trump has not committed to attending. Several of his fellow candidates have criticized the former president over his possible absence.

The Republican National Committee, which is organizing all the presidential primary debates, requires that every candidate sign a pledge to support the GOP’s eventual presidential nominee — regardless of who it is — and not to take part in any debate not sanctioned by the national party committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has refused to sign that pledge.