GOP senators pressure National Archives to provide ‘full transparency’ on connection to Biden classified docs

EXCLUSIVE: GOP Sens. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley are putting pressure on the National Archives to provide “full transparency” on its involvement in the existence of classified documents from the time of President Biden’s vice presidency that have recently been found.

In a letter Monday to National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Acting Archivist Debra Wall, Johnson, R-Wis., and Grassley, R-Iowa, claim that the White House and NARA have been unresponsive to their ongoing investigation into Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings.

“By way of background, on June 7, 2021, we requested that NARA provide documents in furtherance of our investigation into the Biden family’s financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest. NARA declined to provide those records,” they wrote.

“On July 30, 2021, and June 28, 2022, we asked the White House about then-Vice President Joe Biden’s use of non-government email for government business, the transmission of government information to his son, Hunter Biden, and compliance with federal records laws. To date, the White House has failed to respond to those requests,” they said.

The senators said they are conducting an “objective review” into whether federal government agencies have “properly involved NARA.”

“We request that NARA provide full transparency regarding its involvement, knowledge and role with respect to the existence of these classified and unclassified documents,” the senators wrote.

“Has there been any other instance in which NARA was apprised of or discovered that records marked classified from Joe Biden’s vice presidency were located outside a government facility?” the senators asked.

Pressure is building on President Biden and his administration, as some Senate Democrats are now saying they support a full investigation into his mishandling of the classified documents found at his home and former office disclosed earlier this month.

The National Archives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to a letter earlier this month to Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, first obtained by Fox News Digital, the same senators questioned whether Biden properly followed the Presidential Records Act.

“The discovery of these documents raises questions about whether then-Vice President Joe Biden properly followed the Presidential Records Act and the possibility that other documents have not been properly archived,” they wrote on Jan. 11.

In 2022, NARA said former President Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his personal residence in Florida when he left office in 2021. Those boxes allegedly contained “classified national security information,” and official correspondence between Trump and foreign heads of state. In an unprecedented move, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided in August and the classified materials were obtained.