GOP, Trump continue notching wins despite unprecedented Dem weaponization of government: state election chief

MILWAUKEE – Former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party continue defeating attacks thrown at them by the Democratic Party as the election season comes down to its final months, Wyoming’s secretary of state told Fox News Digital from the Republican National Convention.

Democrats during the “last 110 days of this election [will] do everything they can to try to blunt our momentum. I think they’re going to fail at that, because the American people see the record of this Biden administration and that it is just opposed to everything that the American people value,” Republican Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Gray is attending the RNC, where he is chairing the Cowboy State’s delegation. Months before Trump officially became the GOP’s nominee for president on Monday, Gray was battling Democrats on the legal frontlines as they worked to prevent the 45th president from even appearing on election ballots.

Gray said that despite repeated efforts by Democrats to tie Trump up in court cases, and efforts to prevent his name from appearing on the ballot, and the overall “weaponization” of government against conservatives, the GOP and former president have come out victorious.

Trump’s classified documents case in Florida was dismissed on Monday, for example, while the Supreme Court ruled in March that Trump can’t be removed from ballots, as well as SCOTUS ruling in another decision this month that Trump has broad immunity from prosecution, which could unravel his guilty verdict in the Manhattan criminal case.

“We just see time and time again, the left trying to weaponize government against conservatives, and I think people are seeing through it. One of the many achievements of Trump, and there are so many, is that he’s really shown the American people just how out of control the mainstream media is and their alliance with the Democrats … But he’s come through it, and we are going to continue to come through it here, as we’re about under 110 days, 115 days from the election,” Gray said.

Gray argued that “the country is on the line,” and pointed to his home state, where he said the Biden administration is looking to “lock up the entire Southwestern section of Wyoming,” which he said would cripple energy initiatives in the state.

“He wants no mineral extraction, no grazing, no recreation. We’re talking about coal, oil and gas, [agriculture], recreation. Everything would be decimated if this — what’s called a resource management plan, quote, unquote – is allowed to go through. And that’s just one sort of slice of life of what is on the line in this election,” he said.

On Monday, Trump officially announced his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, whom Gray described as an “inspired” pick who will “strike the right tone” for the ticket.

“I think JD Vance is just an inspired pick. Sen. Vance is America First through and through. The Ohio delegation was right in front of the Wyoming delegation, so we were right there as he was going up and being announced. And you can see his engagement. I think he has that grassroots conservatism, that background that is really important in continuing the America First movement,” Gray said.

The Wyoming secretary of state was in the convention center when Trump first joined the crowds Monday evening following his assassination attempt on Saturday during a rally in Pennsylvania. Gray said that the energy on the floor was “electric” and “historic.”

“Last night was just electric across the floor and in the Wyoming delegation. Just having President Trump there, that was a historic moment, President Trump coming to the floor. And then also the VP nomination. … And I think we all see that our country is on the line in this 2024 election. The stakes of this election are enormous,” he said.