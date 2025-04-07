Gov. DeSantis’ new DOGE task force gains momentum as universities, localities commit to being audited

Local jurisdictions and public universities in Florida are latching on to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new state-level DOGE Task Force, including through formal resolutions, independent committees and additional resources supporting the new initiative.

DeSantis announced the creation of “Florida DOGE” in February, a program similar to the one led at the federal level by Elon Musk. The audit intends to utilize artificial intelligence and other measures to uncover hidden waste, review state university and college operations and spending, eliminate “redundant” boards or commissions, and examine entities’ spending habits. The initiative intends to ensure financial compliance with all state laws, provide recommendations and submit referrals to the appropriate enforcement agencies when necessary.

The governor subsequently sent out official guidance in March to various counties and municipalities, as well as to public colleges and universities, requesting they confirm their willingness to comply with the audit. The guidance also ordered the appointment of a proxy to be the primary point of contact throughout the initiative.

In response, some of Florida’s largest jurisdictions and public institutions – like Hillsborough County, the City of Jacksonville, and Florida Atlantic University – have signaled their willingness to comply with the audit. Their efforts include passing formal resolutions and creating independent committees to support the governor’s initiative.

“Completing this DOGE audit is a no-brainer when you consider the inefficiencies we’ve already stumbled across – like old, forgotten bank accounts sitting there with millions of dollars just gathering dust,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal, who helped spearhead the resolution affirming the county’s willingness to open its doors.

In Jacksonville, the city created a “Duval DOGE” task force that has already begun conducting meetings and is zeroing in on tens of millions of dollars in capital improvement projects that have sat idle since 2023, according to WJXT Channel 4 in Jacksonville. This week, the “Duval DOGE” task force also launched a website to track the work being done with the ongoing audit.

However, while residents in Jacksonville have been supportive of the effort, others have pushed back.

“DOGE is a misnomer, catchy misnomer for let’s see what we can take away from the working class, the needy, the elderly. We don’t need it,” Duval County resident Russell Harper said during a city hall meeting about the new “Duval DOGE” committee. Other residents complained that the “Duval DOGE” lacked adequate Democratic representation and was just an effort to gain favor with political elites.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives at public colleges and universities will also be part of the audit. The governor’s DOGE task force aims to ensure that no state funds support these programs, in line with a resolution passed by the state board of education last year prohibiting such spending.

Florida DOGE also intends to “abolish” 70 redundant boards and commissions around the state, per a February press release from the governor’s office announcing the new audits.

“Florida was DOGE before DOGE was cool,” DeSantis spokesperson Brian Wright said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Over the past five years, Florida, under Governor Ron DeSantis, has eliminated dozens of unnecessary boards, lifted needless regulations, and reduced spending. Florida has paid down 41% of our state’s debt, strengthened our economy, and increased our rainy-day fund by nearly $10 billion – all without raising taxes.”

Wostal said the new DOGE audit was a better response than just raising taxes to pay for needed services.

“Instead of the knee-jerk response of raising taxes – putting even more strain on already stretched households – it’s time for the government to turn the lens inward,” he said.