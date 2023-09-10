Gov. Glenn Youngkin pardons Loudoun County dad who protested school board after daughter’s sexual assault

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has pardoned the Loudoun County father who protested against the sexual assault of his daughter and her public school’s attempt to cover up the incident, his office announced Sunday.

Youngkin made the announcement on “Fox News Sunday” with host Shannon Bream, saying he had signed the pardon on Friday. The pardon is for Scott Smith, who was convicted of disorderly conduct in August 2021 after he erupted at school board members over their handling of an investigation into his daughter’s attack.

“I spoke with Mr. Smith on Friday, and I had the privilege of telling Mr. Smith that I will pardon him, and we did that on Friday,” Youngkin said. “We righted a wrong. He should’ve never been prosecuted here. This was a dad standing up for his daughter.”

“His daughter had been sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a school, and no one was doing anything about it,” he continued adding that the school superintendent has “covered it up.”

Smith’s daughter was sexually assaulted in a restroom at Stone Bridge High School by a biological male said to have been wearing a skirt.

“Mr. Smith did what any father would do, what any parent would do, which is stand up for their child,” Youngkin said. “This was gross miscarriage of justice.”

The governor went on to emphasize the importance of ensuring that parents have the final say over their children’s education. Youngkin’s administration is currently cracking down on Virginia public schools that refusing to adequately enforce requirements that parents be informed if their child expresses any gender confusion at school.

Youngkin also addressed simmering rumors that he may still join the Republican presidential primary, though he made no commitments.