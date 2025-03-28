Gov. Youngkin says Biden turned US into a ‘sanctuary country’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, joined Fox News’ “Hannity” to discuss President Donald Trump’s handling of illegal immigration as compared with his predecessor.

Youngkin’s appearance comes after Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, a top MS-13 gang member who’d been in the U.S. for over a decade, was arrested in Virginia.

Santos was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and was charged with illegal gun possession upon a search of his home.

Youngkin was instrumental in assisting an interagency task force with the operation, including the FBI and the Department of Justice.

AG BONDI DETAILS ARREST OF ALLEGED TOP MS-13 LEADER WHO REPORTEDLY JOINED THE VISCIOUS GANG IN MIDDLE SCHOOL

In just a few weeks, the task force has arrested 28 MS-13 gang members, 19 Tren de Aragua gang members, and dozens of other members in trans-organized crime.

Speaking to “Hannity,” Youngkin chastised Biden for having “turned America into a sanctuary state.” He then praised President Donald Trump’s leadership for having taken a tougher stance on illegal immigration.

“Today, this collaboration between state police, our Department of Corrections, Homeland Security, the FBI, ICE, and lots of folks from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – we went to work and they brought down one of the top MS-13 operatives in America,” Youngkin said. “And let me tell you, Virginia is safer.”

Youngkin said he did not have this level of cooperation between the state and federal government during the Biden administration.

“I didn’t have it for three years. And as soon as President Trump showed up, we went to work,” Youngkin said. “And we’re making America and Virginia safer.”