Government agencies concerned Trump inauguration ‘potential target’ for extremists: report

Government agencies are cautioning that President-elect Trump’s inauguration may attract violent extremists – especially those harboring “election-related grievances,” according to a new report.

While no specific credible threats have been identified, agencies like the FBI, Secret Service and Capitol Police authored a threat assessment asserting that extremists may view the inauguration as “their last opportunity to influence the election results through violence,” Politico reports.

The threat assessment identified foreign terrorists, domestic extremists or lone wolves who could pull off violent acts, including vehicle-ramming attacks, bomb hoaxes or swatting calls.

Likewise, law enforcement cited concerns about protests breaking into chaos, especially since certain groups who’ve faced arrests in previous protests have applied for demonstration permits.

“Past protests by some of these individuals have involved traffic blockades, trespassing, property destruction, and resisting arrest,” the threat assessment said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger cautioned Monday that “lone actors” are the most serious threat to inauguration festivities, during a press conference with federal and local law enforcement officials about the inauguration.

“The biggest threat, I think, for all of us remains the lone actor,” Manger said. “Just in the past week, while President Carter was lying in state, we had two lone actors show up at the Capitol: one trying to bring in knives and a machete; another one who was trying – what I believe – to disrupt the proceedings by setting their car on fire down in the peace circle area.”

“Capitol Police were able to interdict these folks before they had a chance to do any harm,” Manger said. “But that threat of the lone actor remains the biggest justification for us being at this heightened state of alert throughout the next week.”

As a result, the inauguration will feature a beefed up law enforcement presence. Approximately 4,000 local law enforcement officers have volunteered to assist, and 7,800 National Guard soldiers will also be deployed.

Matt McCool, the Secret Service’s special agent in charge of the agency’s Washington field office, said that altogether roughly 25,000 law enforcement officers will be working. McCool said this year’s inauguration plan features a “slightly more robust security plan,” in comparison to President Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

“What I can tell you is that we are 100% confident in the plan that we have put in place for this inauguration that the public and our protectees will be safe,” McCool said.

Additionally, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said it is bracing for 12 separate First Amendment demonstrations at the inauguration, noting that they will have a right to peacefully protest. Still, she said violence won’t be permitted.

“I want to reiterate – as I always have – that violence, destruction and unlawful behavior will not be tolerated,” Smith said Monday. “Offenders will face swift and decisive consequences.”

Fox News Digital’s Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.