Government shutdown narrowly avoided after Republicans and Democrats make funding deal

The U.S. government will be funded for another three months, thanks to a bipartisan funding agreement reached on Sunday that will avoid a government shutdown.

The agreement will maintain funding until Dec. 20, with the House likely to vote on the bill as early as Wednesday. 

The development was announced in a press release by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“Over the past 4 days, bipartisan, bicameral negotiations have been underway to reach an agreement that maintains current funding through December 20 and avoids a government shutdown a month before the election,” Schumer’s statement read.

“While I am pleased bipartisan negotiations quickly led to a government funding agreement free of cuts and poison pills, this same agreement could have been done two weeks ago.”

The bill also includes $231M for USSS with conditions that agency cooperates with congressional investigations.

This breaking news story is developing. Check back with us for updates.

 