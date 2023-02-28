Gretchen Whitmer criticized for apparent night out while Michigan hit with severe winter weather, power loss

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was criticized for apparently enjoying herself at a show last week during a severe winter storm that caused hundreds of thousands to lose power.

The storm last week knocked out power for 700,000 Michiganders and led to school and office closures across the state, severe air travel delay, and the death of a firefighter. Much of the lost power was regained over the weekend, however the state has continued to be pounded with freezing rain.

According to an online post from site “The Midwesterner,” Whitmer was apparently photographed attending a show in Detroit on Thursday night and posing for a photo with other attendees.

“Met the Governor, I can now say I have the key to the city,” one Instagram user posted on Friday, including what appeared to be a photo of Whitmer posing with two other women at the theater.

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon ripped Whitmer over the photo of her at the show by contrasting her night out with a video of University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh stopping to help a police officer remove a fallen tree from the road during the storms.

“Jim Harbaugh helps remove downed trees and serves his neighbors trapped without power. Meanwhile, Gretchen Whitmer rocks out to ’90s tunes from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ while 700k are left in the cold,” she wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to the musical that was showcasing at Detroit’s Fisher Theater last week.

Another state Democrat, State Rep. Helena Scott escaped the snow-drenched state altogether to head to sunny Las Vegas, Nevada, for what appeared to be a birthday weekend getaway according to posts on her Facebook.

Scott posted a photo on Facebook of what looked to be the view from a Las Vegas hotel with the caption, “Love that view, what happens in…”

She was criticized by a staffer for the Michigan GOP who said: “The priorities for the Dems are out of whack.”

The following day she was tagged in a number of posts on Facebook wishing her a happy birthday.

Additionally, Dixon slammed Scott for heading out of state, writing in a separate post, “Are there any Michigan Democrats who care about the plight of their constituents?”

Whitmer tweeted Friday regarding the winter storms: “I met with utility workers who’ve been on the frontline restoring power lines and clearing debris after this week’s winter storm. I’m extremely grateful for the hard work they’ve been doing to improve conditions throughout our state and keep Michiganders safe.”

She also warned of “high winds” on Feb. 23 and urged caution around downed power lines.

Fox News Digital reached out to Whitmer and Scott for comment but did not immediately receive a response from either.