Guatemalan migrant wanted for child abuse, violence against women, abuse of power ousted from US: ICE

A man wanted in Guatemala for child abuse and more was arrested last month by Harrisburg Police for simple assault and strangulation, but has since been deported, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia removed Romeo Pop Sacui, a citizen of Guatemala with a final order of removal, to Guatemala Oct. 22,” an ICE press release noted. “Pop is a foreign fugitive wanted by law enforcement authorities in Guatemala for child abuse, violence against women and abuse of power.”

ICE reported that U.S. Border Patrol arrested the man in 2019, but that ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations San Diego placed him in the Alternatives to Detention program and let him go on an order of recognizance.

After the man absconded, ERO Miami removed him from the program, the ICE press release states, adding that a Justice Department immigration judge ordered the man be ousted from the U.S.

Harrisburg Police arrested the man in September 2024 for simple assault and strangulation, and then later in September, ERO Philadelphia arrested him, according to ICE.

“Protecting the American public is a key priority for ERO officers,” ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Cammilla Wamsley noted, according to the ICE press release. “Our officers routinely arrest and remove violent criminal noncitizens, such as Romeo Pop Sacui, who have broken laws in their home country and continue to do so in the U.S.”

U.S. border security has been an issue of discussion amid the 2024 presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump has said that he would pursue “largest mass deportation in” American history.

“On behalf of every American who has lost a loved one due to this border crisis, we’re going to kick some cartel ass when President Donald J. Trump takes office,” Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, declared in a tweet.