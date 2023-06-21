Gun-control Democrats, groups silent after Hunter Biden charged with firearms felony

Prominent gun-control Democrats and advocacy groups are keeping quiet after the president’s scandal-plagued son, Hunter Biden, was charged with a gun felony Tuesday.

U.S. attorney for Delaware David Weiss announced that President Biden’s son agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

He will also plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, and federal prosecutors are recommending probation.

Weiss’ office indicated that without a plea agreement, Hunter Biden would face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge and a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison on each of the two tax charges.

The deal, which will likely keep Hunter out of jail, still has to be approved by a judge.

Fox News Digital asked multiple Democrats in favor of gun-control whether the first son is being appropriately held accountable for the alleged gun crime.

Inquiries to the offices of Reps. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), James Clyburn (D-S.C.), Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), and Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) were not returned.

Fox News Digital sent inquiries to Giffords, Everytown for Gun Safety, Brady: United Against Gun Violence, March for Our Lives, and Moms Demand Action, asking the prominent gun-control groups whether avoiding jail time is an appropriate punishment for such a gun charge, but those also went unanswered.

However, not everyone was silent on the charges announced Tuesday. Swalwell said Hunter took “responsibility” and that the investigation “turns up 0 of bogus MAGA claims.”

The firearms charge stemmed from allegations that Hunter Biden lied during a gun purchase in 2018.

The first son has been under federal investigation since 2018, which began amid the discovery of suspicious activity reports regarding funds from “China and other foreign nations.”

Republicans have accused Hunter of selling his father’s influence overseas during his vice presidency.

“America has 2 million people incarcerated right now,” Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., told Fox News Digital. “We have 6,000 jails. We could have found a place for Hunter. But the truth is, nobody really cares about Hunter Biden. Hunter was a rookie influence peddler and a troubled young man selling access to his Dad. He’s a part of the Biden Crime Family, but he’s not the Big Guy, he wasn’t the VP, and he’s not the inaugurated President.”

“House Oversight Committee Republicans know what our job is. We’re focused on The Big Guy, Joe Biden,” he added.

“This is deflection, deflection, deflection,” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital. “Hunter Biden has been involved in more serious crimes and this plea deal creates an illusion that justice has been served–it hasn’t.”

The news of the charges against Hunter Biden came one week after Former President Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony charges in a classified records case.

“We have a very clear picture right now of what it looks like when the Biden DOJ goes after someone it wants to take down,” Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told Fox News Digital. “This is clearly not that.”