Gun rights group slams Delaware State Fair ban on firearms: ‘blatant insult’

A Delaware-based Second Amendment group lashed out at organizers of the Delaware State Fair over rules prohibiting lawful gun owners from carrying their weapons on fairgrounds.

“The Delaware State Fair is now officially anti-gun,” an email blast recently sent to members of the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association (DSSA) proclaims. The notice sounds off against a policy that prohibits patrons, vendors, exhibitors, volunteers and employees from carrying firearms at the fair from July 20-29, 2023.

The Delaware State Fair website states that “weapons of any kind or objects that appear to be weapons are prohibited and may not be brought onto the fairgrounds.”

The restriction applies to all fairgoers “regardless of whether you are licensed to carry or not” and includes all forms of concealed or open carry firearms, rifles, shotguns, black powder weapons and an assortment of knives, stun guns, bludgeoning weapons, and other “dangerous or deadly” instruments or weapons.

Those discovered with a prohibited item will be forced to return to their vehicle or turn over the item to security before entry. Items turned over to security will be considered confiscated and will not be returned, according to the policy.

Metal detectors have been installed at the four gates across the fairground to assist with security screening.

Organizers of the state fair, which kicks off in just two days, said the rules prohibiting firearms were adopted for the safety of guests. More than 300,000 attend the fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, each year.

“As we recognize large venues, large events, we’ve upgraded several areas in regards to public safety,” Danny Aguilar, assistant general manager and marketing director, told local station WMDT last month.

The fair is asking guests with concealed-carry licenses, including retired police officers with a “218 Permit” and out-of-state law enforcement officers, to leave their weapons at home.

“We want to be more proactive rather than reactive,” Aguilar said. “We’re learning from other events, other venues. Very much if you go to a Phillies game, many large gatherings, they do have the weapons or metal detectors experience. We wanted to make sure we looked at the newest technologies and the walk through experience.”

DSSA expressed indignation at the policy.

“In a blatant insult to law-abiding permit holders, they say their ban on licensed and lawful concealed carry is to keep fairgoers ‘safe.’ Really? Since when do law-abiding, licensed concealed carry permit holders constitute a public safety threat to anyone but bad guys with guns?” DSSA said.

“The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association stringently opposes this draconian new policy and the Delaware State Fair’s grossly inappropriate insult to the law-abiding Concealed Carry Permit holders and 218 Permit holders of the State of Delaware.

“So-called ‘gun free zones’ are a dangerous invitation to criminal violence by those who would prey upon the innocent and unarmed in our society,” the group said. “History has shown that ‘Gun Free Zones’ such as the one created by the Delaware State Fair are inherently dangerous, indeed.”

The state fair organizers did not respond to a request for comment.