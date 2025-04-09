Gun-toting Noem joins ICE agents to go after criminal illegal aliens in Arizona

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem spent Tuesday morning with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Arizona law enforcement agents going after illegal immigrant criminals in the Phoenix area.

Standing with a gun in her hands, Noem said in a video posted to X that she was going out with ICE to pick up someone facing charges of human trafficking. She also said she went out earlier with agents and swept up a person wanted for murder.

“I appreciate the work that they do every day, and we appreciate them working to keep America safe,” Noem said.

In another post, Noem shared images of her standing with law enforcement officials and sitting in an ICE vehicle while wearing a Kevlar vest.

She also shared pictures of law enforcement officials arresting two men, one who had no shoes and the other who was wearing a pair of Crocs.

“Arizona is safer this morning after a successful operation getting criminal illegal aliens and gang members off our streets,” Noem wrote. “Thank you to our brave law enforcement officers. If you are in this country illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and send you back.”

Noem has taken a hands-on approach to her role as the DHS secretary since President Donald Trump appointed her to the position.

She recently traveled to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, where hundreds of migrant criminals were deported last month.

Noem toured the facility where she met face-to-face with alleged Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members, all of whom were wearing white prison suits and had shaved heads.

She also sent a message from the prison to illegal immigrants who are still in the U.S. or plan to visit anytime soon.

“First of all, do not come to our country illegally: You will be removed, and you will be prosecuted,” she said while standing with her back to the inmates. “But know that this facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

Noem shared the video on X, saying, “President Trump and I have a clear message to criminal illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW. If you do not leave, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and you could end up in this El Salvadorian prison.”

Trump’s hard-line approach to illegal immigration was a key campaign promise, and his administration has also been arresting and deporting criminal illegal migrants across the country under the leadership of Noem and border czar Tom Homan.