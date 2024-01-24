Haley allies admit she has ‘steeper road ahead’ facing Trump in South Carolina

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Americans for Prosperity Action, the political wing of the influential and deep-pocketed fiscally conservative network founded by the billionaire Koch Brothers, admitted that GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has a “steeper road ahead” facing former President Trump in South Carolina.

Reacting after Trump clinched his second straight victory in the New Hampshire primaries Tuesday, Americans for Prosperity Action Senior Advisor Emily Seidel said the results in New Hampshire “show that Nikki Haley is closing the gap and that she is the clear alternative for voters who are ready to close the book on the toxic Biden-Trump political era.”

“This is still an uphill battle. Now all eyes turn to South Carolina, where she has a steeper road ahead,” Seidel said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “For the past several months, we’ve been engaged in races for the U.S. House, U.S. Senate, and presidential levels to prevent a scenario where one party progressive rule comes to Washington, D.C. at a time when our country can least afford it. If Republicans nominate Donald Trump, we risk a repeat of the past three elections and the very real threat of full progressive control increases dramatically.”

Seidal went on to say of Trump, “This is why Joe Biden and the Democrats want him to be the nominee. The stakes for our country simply couldn’t be higher.”

“Our teams will continue talking to South Carolina voters in support of Nikki Haley. We are laser focused on electing the candidates who can be the firewall preventing one party progressive rule of the federal government. We have three ways to win the Senate, the House, and the presidential primary. Through our multi-pronged effort we are prepared to get this done. I’m proud of our activists’ ongoing efforts. Despite challenging conditions, their support shows that AFP Action consistently takes principled and tough action when our country needs it most.”

A conservative group with powerful grassroots outreach, Americans for Prosperity Action endorsed Haley in November and pledged to spend tens of millions of dollars to help push the GOP past Trump.

After knocking out most of the field with a commanding win in Iowa, Trump achieved another victory in New Hampshire, but Haley still vows to stay in the race. She is set to campaign in the U.S. Virgin Islands and in South Carolina on Wednesday as the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination moves beyond the first two voting states.

Trump flew back to Florida on Tuesday night after a strong performance in New Hampshire. It was his third straight New Hampshire primary victory, tying a record previously held by Richard Nixon, who won the event in 1960, 1968 and 1972. Trump is the first presidential candidate to win three consecutive New Hampshire primaries.

The next primary is scheduled for Feb. 3 in South Carolina on the Democratic side, while the South Carolina Republican primary is Feb. 24.

Despite Haley previously serving as South Carolina’s governor, the current governor, a slew of statewide officials and four out of the six Republican U.S. House members from the Palmetto State are backing Trump, as well as both the state’s U.S. senators, Sen. Lindsey Graham and former GOP presidential rival Sen. Tim Scott.

President Biden, who also won his respective primary in New Hampshire, said it was “now clear” Trump would be the Republican nominee and that the “stakes could not be higher.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

