Haley knocks media over expectations but predicts ‘big showing’ in Iowa caucuses

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

ANKENY, Iowa — A new poll in Iowa suggests that Nikki Haley has pulled ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for a distant second place behind former President Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

But Haley appears to be staying disciplined when it comes to dabbling in expectations ahead of Monday’s caucuses, which kick off the GOP 2024 nominating calendar.

“The media loves to set expectations,” Haley said in an interview with Fox News in this Iowa city in suburban Des Moines.

And repeating her well-used line, the former South Carolina governor who later served as ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration said “[M]y expectation for myself is to come out strong in Iowa, to come out strong in New Hampshire, and to come out strong in South Carolina.”

WHAT NIKKI HALEY TOLD FOX NEWS ABOUT CHRIS CHRISTIE’S HOT MIC MOMENT

New Hampshire holds the first primary and votes second in the Republican schedule, eight days after Iowa. And her home state holds the first southern contest in late February.

Leaving a bit of wiggle room, Haley added that “we’re not going to know what strong looks like until we see what the results are.”

NEW POLL SUGGESTS HALEY’S MOVED INTO SECOND PLACE IN FINAL DAYS AHEAD OF IOWA CAUCUSES

But Haley, pointing to her just-concluded campaign event, touted that “our people are excited. The momentum is real on the ground. You saw we had 300 people in that room. I think we’re going to really make a big showing.”

Haley, who launched her White House campaign 11 months ago, grabbed momentum during the autumn thanks to well-regarded debate performances. And in recent weeks, she caught up with DeSantis for second place in polls in Iowa and in national surveys.

DeSantis has staked much of his campaign on a strong finish in Iowa. And there’s rampant speculation about what he’ll do if he finishes behind Haley in the caucuses.

WAS THE CANDIDATE WHO SKIPPED OUT ON THIS WEEK’S IOWA DEBATE THE WINNER OF THE COMBATIVE SHOWDOWN?

Haley also surpassed DeSantis and surged to second place and narrowed the gap with Trump in New Hampshire.

Iowa, which is used to brutal winter weather, is getting hit especially hard right this week. Heavy snow and high winds were slamming the state on Friday, and temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit were forecast for the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are concerns by the campaigns that the frigid weather could depress turnout on caucus night.

Haley told Fox News “it’s about, are going to get people out with negative 15-degree temperatures. … I really think that we’re going to have them, you know, brave that cold.”

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.