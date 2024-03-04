Haley questions whether Trump will follow Constitution, backtracks on pledge to support GOP nominee

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley questioned whether former President Donald Trump would follow the Constitution if elected again and refused to say whether she would support him in the general election.

“I don’t know,” Haley said during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, where she was asked if she believed Trump would follow the Constitution if elected. “When you go and you talk about revenge. When you go and you talk about, you know, vindication.… I don’t know what that means and only he can answer for that.”

Haley, who is the only remaining contender in the GOP primary field facing off with Trump, has so far failed to gain traction among voters. Trump has easily swept every race of the primary season so far and currently holds 10 times the number of delegates as Haley, who has vowed to stay in the race.

That vow came despite Haley losing her home state of South Carolina last month, with the candidate instead looking ahead to “Super Tuesday” on March 5 and the over 800 delegates up for grabs on the primary season’s most important day.

Washington, D.C.’s GOP primary, which is held over three days this weekend, is also seen as a potential pickup for Haley, with Trump having come in a distant third in the district the last time he ran contested in the 2016 primary.

With Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in seemingly little danger, Haley was pressed on whether she planned to support the former president if he secures the GOP nomination, something the former South Carolina governor refused to commit to despite an earlier pledge.

“If you talk about an endorsement, you’re talking about a loss. I don’t think like that. When you’re in a race, you don’t think about losing,” Haley said when asked if she felt bound by an RNC pledge to support the eventual nominee. “What I can tell you is I don’t think Donald Trump or Joe Biden should be president. I don’t think we need two candidates in their 80s… I think people want a new generational leader that is going to go back to what the American dream is, what we want for our kids, and a place that’s something that we can be proud of again.”

Pressed further on her former pledge, Haley argued that she will “make what decision I want to make” when it comes to endorsing the former president.

“I don’t look at what ifs,” Haley said. “I look at how do we continue the conversation.”