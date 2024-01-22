Haley rallies supporters against Trump after DeSantis drops out: ‘May the best woman win’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is gearing up for her one-on-one primary battle against former President Trump in New Hampshire after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday afternoon.

“We just heard that Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race. And I want to say to Ron, he ran a great race. He’s been a good governor. And we wish him well,” Haley said at a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

“Having said that, it’s now one fella and one lady left,” Haley continued, referring to herself and Trump. “There were 14 people in this race, a lot [of] fellas. All the fellas are out, except for this one. And this comes down to what do you want? Do you want more of the same or do you want something new?”

DeSantis dropped out of the GOP presidential nomination race via a video posted to his X account, and he threw his support behind Trump and called Haley a “repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism.”

“If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome, more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it,” DeSantis said. “But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” he said, adding, “He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

The announcement comes after Trump handily won the Iowa caucuses last week, winning 98 of the 99 counties, and is leading in the polls ahead of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

Trump has 55% support among those likely to vote in the primary, compared to Haley’s 36% support and DeSantis’ 6% support, according to a poll by Suffolk University, Boston Globe and NBC10 Boston. Other polls have found a tighter margin between Trump and Haley, including a CNN poll that found Trump has 50% support to Haley’s 39%.

“We’re going to get our kids reading again and go back to the basics in education. We’re going to secure our border once and for all,” Haley continued in her remarks to voters after DeSantis dropped out. “And we are going to have a strong America that we can all be proud of. That’s our goal. That’s what we’re doing. We’ve got two days until New Hampshire goes to the polls. And we’re going to make sure that we fight all the way until the last second.”

“May the best woman win,” she continued.

Trump told Fox News Digital on Sunday that he’s “very honored” DeSantis endorsed his run for the White House, adding that he looks forward “to working together with him to beat Joe Biden.”

