Haley takes stage to mixture of cheers and boos at RNC

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley made her highly anticipated appearance at the Republican Convention, taking the stage to a mixture of cheers and boos from those in attendance.

Haley, who was former President Donald Trump’s fiercest primary rival, gave the former president her “strong endorsement” during the appearance in Milwaukee, ending months of speculation on if she would throw her weight behind her former rival.

But the initial reaction to Haley’s arrival stood in stark contrast to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Trump’s chief primary rival during the 2016 campaign, who received a standing ovation from those in the crowd, including Trump themselves.

Nevertheless, Haley tried to send a message of unity, acknowledging that not everyone has to agree with Trump 100% to support him in this year’s election.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump 100 percent of the time to vote for him,” Haley said. “Take it from me. I haven’t always agreed with President Trump. But we agree more often than we disagree.”

Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations before running against him, was not always a sure bet to speak at the convention. However, after a failed assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally Saturday, a message of unifying behind the former president soon spread across the Republican Party.

The former South Carolina governor was followed on stage by another former Trump primary rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who continued to preach the message of unity during his remarks.

“My fellow Republicans, let’s send Joe Biden back to his basement and let’s send Donald Trump back to the White House. Life was more affordable when Donald Trump was president,” DeSantis said. “Our border was safer under the Trump administration, and our country was respected when Donald Trump was our commander in chief.”