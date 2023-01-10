Harmeet Dhillon lands endorsements from major GOP donors in bid to unseat McDaniel as RNC chair

A group of Republican mega-donors say the party is “on the verge of permanent irrelevance” if it fails to come together and support a change of leadership.

In a public letter addressed to the Republican National Committee, the donors threw their support behind Harmeet Dhillon, a civil rights attorney and national committeewoman for the RNC, to replace its current chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel.

The donors said the party cannot continue on its current trajectory if it continues to see such losses as it did in the last three election cycles.

“The Republican Party currently faces the most organized, radical, and weaponized Democrat Party the nation has ever seen,” the donors said. “Despite this clear and present threat to our freedom, the highest levels of the Republican National Committee appear to be more focused on blaming others for their lack of leadership and lining the pockets of cherry-picked consultants than on winning elections.”

They noted a growing perception among party donors and activists that the RNC needs “fresh leadership in order to make the necessary changes to win elections.”

“We are calling on members of the RNC to thank Ronna McDaniel for her service and to support the only RNC member seeking to succeed her, Harmeet Dhillon – a bold visionary with the energy and experience to retool the party for success in 2024 and beyond,” the donors said.

“The RNC is, is in a difficult situation,” Dhillon told Fox News Digital. “It’s because our leadership refuses to take responsibility for failures, whether it’s one person’s fault or not … leadership requires taking responsibility.”

The RNC’s 168 members will vote in a secret ballot for leadership later this month.

McDaniel would become the one of the longest serving RNC chairs in over 100 years if she were elected to a fourth term. Since her announcement, roughly 73% of GOP voters want the RNC to move on from McDaniel, according to a December poll by the Convention of States Action.

Despite calls for changes in leadership at the RNC, McDaniel says she has instituted several changes that has enhanced the party’s outreach.

“I think I have provided a lot of change under my leadership,” McDaniel told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney in December. “I’m always open to new ideas and ways to move forward.”

