Harris appears to agree with protester accusing Israel of genocide: ‘What he’s talking about, it’s real’

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to agree with an anti-Israel protester who accused the Jewish state of genocide during a campaign stop.

A video of the exchange during a campaign stop Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee showed the moment Harris was interrupted by a keffiyeh-wearing protester.

“I know what you’re speaking of. I want a cease-fire. I want the hostage deal done. I want the war to end,” Harris said.

“But what about the genocide? What about the genocide though?” the interrupting protester yelled.

Harris replied, “I respect your right to speak, but I’m speaking right now,” prompting an eruption of cheers.

The man was removed from the crowd and continued to yell.

“How about the billions of dollars to Israel?” he shouted. “What about the 19,000 children dead, and you won’t call it a genocide?”

After the protester was escorted away, Harris addressed the audience and seemed to lend credence to his claim about Israel.

“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real,” she said. “That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real, and I respect his voice.”

The vice president has never previously accused Israel of genocide during the Israel-Hamas war. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

Harris has previously appeared to agree with students who accused the Jewish state of genocide.

In 2021, Harris nodded while a student accused Israel of ethnic genocide and then responded by saying the student’s “truth should not be suppressed.”

The student, at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, had raised questions about the money the U.S. is providing Israel and Saudi Arabia and accused the Jewish State of genocide.

Harris said she “was glad” the student brought up such concerns and said her opinion should be heard in a democracy.

“And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed, and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we’re fighting for in a democracy, right?” Harris said.

Fox News Digital’s Jon Brown contributed to this report.