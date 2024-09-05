Harris campaign organizes to target Republican voters, touts support from GOP dissenters

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is organizing to target Republican voters with new outreach through paid media and grassroots-driven digital efforts, while touting recent endorsements from GOP dissenters, Fox News Digital has learned.

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams told Fox News Digital that Harris “has Republican momentum right now.”

The Harris campaign pointed to recent endorsements from Republicans and former Republicans, like former Rep. Liz Cheney; former Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Jimmy McCain, the son of late-Sen. John McCain; and more than 200 staffers who served under Republican administrations.

Cheney lost re-election in 2022, after being ousted from her role as the House GOP Conference chair due to her role on the House Jan. 6 Committee and anti-Trump statements. Kinzinger, who also sat on the House Jan. 6 Committee, retired from Congress in 2022.

“We are proud of the bipartisan groundswell behind Vice President Harris,” Sams told Fox News Digital. “And we will continue working every day to earn the support of Republican voters who want a president like her who still believes in patriotism, freedom, and our Constitution.”

A Harris campaign official also touted the half a dozen Republican speakers at the Democratic National Convention last month, including Kingzinger; former Trump White House national security official Olivia Troye; and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

A Harris campaign official also pointed to the “Republicans for Harris” program it launched last month, which included endorsements from former GOP Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former GOP New Jersey Gov. Christine Temple Whitman; and former GOP Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh.

The Harris campaign also told Fox News Digital it has a “National Republican Engagement Director,” who is dedicated to “furthering the campaign’s outreach to Independents and moderate Republicans. The campaign has spent more than 7-figures communicating with those voters, it said.

But the Trump campaign blasted the Harris campaign’s claims of “Republican momentum.”

“Kamala’s team is desperately grasping at straws because they are threatened by President Trump’s endorsements from influential former Democrats like RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “No conservative in their right mind will be voting for radical Marxist, weak-on-crime, open border, high tax Kamala Harris.”

“We do agree with Liz Cheney on one thing,” Leavitt said, pointing to Cheney’s Aug. 11, 2020 tweet, in which she blasts Harris as a “radical liberal.”

Former President Donald Trump, last month, landed endorsements from former Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

RFK Jr. and Gabbard officially joined the Trump transition team last week—a move that broadened Trump’s coalition of supporters “across partisan lines.”