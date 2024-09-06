Harris conducts radio interviews with comedian Rickey Smiley and Spanish-language show in Phoenix

Vice President Kamala Harris conducted her second and third interviews since becoming the Democratic Party’s nominee, both of which are scheduled to air Friday.

Harris sat down with comedian Rickey Smiley of the nationally syndicated “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” on Wednesday, while on Thursday she did an interview with a Phoenix-area Spanish-language radio station. The Smiley interview aired Friday morning, while the latter is expected to air at 1 p.m. ET the same day.

The “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” can be streamed online, while the Spanish-language radio interview will be broadcast locally in Phoenix and will also be available to be streamed online as well.

The Phoenix interview will air on Uforia Audio Network’s 106.3 FM. Uforia is the radio network subsidiary of Univision, one of the largest Spanish-language news outfits in the U.S. Univision told Fox News Digital that clips of the interview will be featured across its TV network.

The Friday interviews come amid criticism over Harris’ lack of formal press conferences and interviews when she can be asked hard questions. Last Thursday, Harris taped her first interview, with CNN, since becoming the Democratic Party’s informal nominee for president in mid-July.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R–Ohio, have conducted several dozen interviews since last month, while Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have only conducted six.

During Harris’ interview with Uforia entertainment reporter Edna Chapa, known as “Angel Baby,” they covered topics such as the economy and Harris’ new housing initiatives. The vice president also slammed Trump and argued there will be negative economic outcomes if the country faces another Trump presidency.

“The issue of the economy is one of my highest priorities,” Harris told Chapa, according to pre-released excerpts of the interview obtained by Fox News Digital.

The vice president’s first policy platform that was released last month covered economic issues, and this week, she unveiled new tax proposals intended to spur small business growth.

Harris also targeted Trump during the interview with Chapa for his “hateful rhetoric,” adding that she wants to “chart a new way forward for the country.”

“I’m running because I believe we are in a fight for our country’s future,” Harris argued.

Next week, Trump and Harris will face off on the debate stage. The program will be moderated by ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Update: According to Bloomberg, there were technical difficulties that prevented Rickey Smiley from airing the Harris interview Friday morning, per the campaign. It’s now expected for Monday.