Harris entertains Supreme Court-packing question during town hall, supports ‘some kind of reform’

Vice President Kamala Harris declared she’s open to “some kind of reform” of the Supreme Court when asked during a CNN town hall if she would support expanding the number of justices to 12.

“There is no question that the American people increasingly are losing confidence in the Supreme Court and, in large part, because of the behavior of certain members of that court and because of certain rulings, including the Dobbs decision and taking away a precedent that had been in place for 50 years, protecting a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body,” Harris said during Wednesday night’s event.

“So, I do believe that there should be some kind of reform of the court, and we can study what that actually looks like.”

Harris’ remarks come after she did not rule out potentially packing the Supreme Court in 2019 when she sought the party’s nod to face President Trump in the 2020 election.

Harris reiterated several times during her previous campaign that she wasn’t opposed to a Supreme Court expansion, which would theoretically allow liberal justices to take on a majority role through new appointments.

“I’m open to this conversation about increasing the number of people on the United States Supreme Court,” Harris once told voters in Nashua, New Hampshire, after a question was posed to her about adding up to four seats to the high court, according to Bloomberg.

Trump had tweeted in 2020 that “FDR’s own party told him you cannot PACK the United States Supreme Court, it would permanently destroy the Court.”

