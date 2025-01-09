Harris’ ‘ice princess’ demeanor, Bush’s belly-tap were key expressions at Jimmy Carter’s funeral: expert

During the 2024 campaign cycle, Americans witnessed what appeared to be no love lost between President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama.

However, at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral the two recent presidents appeared to be enjoying each other’s company and largely ignored other dignitaries arriving around them, including Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden.

Susan Constantine, a communication and body language expert, said Harris came off “as cool as could be.”

“‘Ice Princess’ all the way around. When she was walking she was very robotic. I call that ‘rigidity’ when we see that kind of soldier-like stance.”

Harris deliberately averted eye contact with Trump, in a sign of disdain. The tension of her facial expression, with pursed lips tightened toward the center showed there was “no love lost” between the two 2024 contenders.

“She intentionally walked past him and a stride of arrogance and confidence that did not look well on her,” Constantine said. “[It] tells me that she walked in there with a chip on her shoulder.”

Another attendee who appeared to be more muted than normal was former First Lady Laura Bush.

Constantine said Mrs. Bush has always been known for her outgoing personality, but noted she did not greet the Trumps or Obama to her left.

“I think that she’s just always been such a beautiful, eloquent woman that always has a genuine smile and appears to be very cordial. So I’m going to give her the benefit of the doubt,” Constantine said, adding she saw Bush look over her right shoulder only briefly to make eye contact – potentially with Al Gore or the Quayles.

However, Constantine said there was one interaction that very much stood out: Trump’s jovial conversation and gesticulations with Barack Obama.

“They add rapport. There was no doubt about it.”

“President Obama would lean his head towards him listening to what Trump had to say. Trump was always in that forward stance. He was always ready, engaging. And he and President Obama and Trump felt very much like this with one another that may have made the rest of [the presidential attendees] feel a bit uncomfortable.”

However, there was a moment where Trump appeared to be talking about something Obama appeared to wish was held til after the somber event.

Trump appeared to give a “thumb shrug” to Obama, as if to ask “what do you think about this?”

Obama’s furrowed brow and “neutral expression” showed he was listening intently but that the men were having an “intense conversation,” said Constantine.

The New York Post reported a lip-reader suggested the two were discussing “international agreements” which would therefore require such sensitivity.

When asked about Gore appearing to make a point to be first to stand and greet Trump, as well as others, Constantine said that would denote the Tennessean showing respect and being a “perfect gentleman.”

Trump passed the Quayles without either member of the second family under President George H.W. Bush standing up, but Gore quickly rose to shake hands.

The longtime Democrat was likely putting politics aside when greeting the Republican president-elect, she said.

George W. Bush’s “belly tap” of Obama made the rounds on X after the ceremony.

“When you tap somebody on the stomach, that’s where all your emotions are. And when you touch someone in that, it’s a personal zone. You’ve got to feel pretty comfortable to be able to do that. You have to feel very comfortable with that relationship in order to do that,” she said of Bush, who notably has indeed had a civil relationship with the man who repeatedly criticized him in 2008.

Bush also notably reached back to playfully swat Vice President Dan Quayle with his bulletin as he took his seat.

That could be a sign Bush was uncomfortable, or just a less intimate or playful greeting.

The Clintons and Bidens notably arrived without actively greeting the rest of the assembled dignitaries. Hillary Clinton had an “incredulous” facial expression that she has shown before, Constantine said.

“If you could hone-in on Hillary, you’ll see the dimples on both sides of her mouth make that incredulous expression that she’s got.

Overall, Constantine said, when people go to funerals, they act differently and usually say hello to everyone no matter past differences – and that sentiment could play into the interactions seen Thursday.

Meanwhile, the forensic lip reader – expert witness Jeremy Freeman – told the New York Post that Trump appeared to tell Obama the two should find a “quiet place” soon to discuss “a matter of importance.”

“I’ve pulled out of that. It’s the conditions. Can you imagine that?” Trump said at one point, according to Freeman.

Freeman also indicated it appeared Trump asked Obama to call him after the funeral mass to discuss the issue or issues further.

The moment sparked a different tone between the two men, as Trump previously made light of allegations Obama is a Muslim, referring to him by his full name that includes the middle-name Hussein.

Obama has also taken shots at Trump over the years, including during the 2024 campaign when he appeared to reference Trump’s private parts with a joke about crowd sizes while gesturing with his hands a few inches apart.

He also compared Trump’s stump speeches to the rambling, hourslong diatribes by the late Cuban Communist leader Fidel Castro:

“You have the two-hour speeches, the word salad. It’s like Fidel Castro over and over again,” Obama told a crowd in Allegheny County, Pa. in October.