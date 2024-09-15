Harris mocked online for breaking out another ‘new accent’ at Congressional Black Caucus event

Vice President Harris was mocked online for debuting another “new accent” during a Congressional Black Caucus event Saturday night.

“Hello to all of my Divine Nine brothers and sisters,” Harris said at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C. “And to all my HBCU brothers and sisters.”

The account End Wokeness shared the clip on X, writing: “BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent at the Black Caucus Dinner.”

“New? Or is it her old fake black accent?” X user Paul A. Szypula, who has more than 232,700 followers, responded. “Either way, it’s incredibly insulting to black people. Shame on Kamala.”

“NEW: Kamala Harris brings out her new accent at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 2024 Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington D.C.,” Collin Rugg wrote to his 1.4 million followers, sharing the clip to X. “‘Hello to all my divine… brothas and sistas… am my soro…’ Kamala has brought out this new accent throughout the campaign at different times.”

“Kamala Harris accent du jor,” columnist James Hirsen wrote to his 270,500 followers on X.

KAMALA HARRIS RALLIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY REPEATING SAME SPEECH IN DIFFERENT ACCENTS

Other X users pointed to how Harris was raised in Canada but has broken out varying accents from around the United States depending on where she was campaigning.

Harris’ “Divine Nine” comment referenced how she was a member of a historically Black sorority while attending Howard University.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment Sunday.

The vice president was panned earlier this month when side by side clips showed her seemingly using different accents while campaigning in Detroit and Pittsburgh, hours apart.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the issue, asking, “Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a southern accent?”

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Jean-Pierre said from the White House podium earlier this month.

“Well she was talking about unions in Detroit using one tone of voice,” Doocy said. “She used the same line in Pittsburgh, and it sounded like she at least had some kind of a southern drawl.”

WHITE HOUSE DISMISSES QUESTIONS ABOUT KAMALA HARRIS’ NEW ‘SOUTHERN ACCENT:’ ‘JUST INSANE’

“I mean do you hear the question … I mean do you think Americans seriously think that this is an important question?” Jean-Pierre retorted. “They care – you know what they care about? They care about the economy. They care about lowering costs. They care about healthcare. That’s what Americans care about…”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris is attempting to court Black voters in the coming days. Speaking to the Congressional Black Caucus dinner right before her, President Biden talked about Harris as the first Black and South Asian woman vice president, and said, “God willing, she will become the first woman president of the United States of America.”

On Tuesday, Harris will sit with members of the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia. On Thursday, she’ll attend a live streamed rally headlined by Oprah Winfrey and involving groups such as “Win with Black Women,” “White Women: Answer the Call,” and “South Asians for Harris,” according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.