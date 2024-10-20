Harris recruits pop stars Usher, Lizzo for swing state pushes: ‘It’s going to be a tight race’

Vice President Kamala Harris was joined by pop stars Usher and Lizzo at separate rallies in Georgia and Michigan, respectively, on Saturday, as the Democratic presidential nominee continued her push through the key swing states to Election Day.

“We can make a difference in this election, Georgia,” Usher told an enthusiastic crowd in Atlanta on Saturday evening, explaining that he was in his home state for his “Past, Present, and Future” tour, but took a break to speak out for Harris.

“Normally, I’m up here to entertain, but today for something far more significant for Atlanta and all of Georgia,” he told the audience at the Lakewood Amphitheatre.

The “Yeah!” singer said that he supports Harris because she “fights for everyone’s rights, for freedom, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from. She has a vision for our country that includes everyone.”

“We can make a difference in this election, Georgia,” he added. “Let’s vote for a future, ladies and gentlemen.”

Lizzo spoke earlier at a Harris get-out-the-vote rally in the singer’s hometown of Detroit, calling Michigan the “swing state of all swing states, so every last vote here counts.”

She added, “If you ask me if America is ready for its first woman president, I only have one thing to say: “It’s about damn time!” referencing her 2022 song.

Harris has made use of several musicians during her abbreviated campaign, including Megan Thee Stallion, Bon Iver, John Legend, Lil Jon, and Patti LaBelle, who have performed at rallies and August’s Democratic National Convention.

“So Atlanta, we have 17 days left — 17 days left in one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime. And look, let’s have some real talk. It’s going to be a tight race until the very end. And we are the underdog and we are running as the underdog,” Harris said. “But make no mistake, we will win. We will win. Yes we will. We will win. Yes we will. We? Also. And we will win. And we will win because we understand what is at stake.”

She was also endorsed by pop superstar Taylor Swift on the night of Harris and Trump’s only debate last month.

During her speech, Harris urged the state, which has broken records for early voting, to continue the trend, noting that if 100-year-old Jimmy Carter can vote, they can too.

Former President Trump, who rallied in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, has also been pulling in star power with support from musicians such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Kid Rock, DaBaby, Jason Aldean, and Kanye West, as well as actor Dennis Quaid.