Harris slammed for pledging millions to Lebanon as North Carolina suffers

Users on social media took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris after the Democratic nominee took to X to pledge millions of dollars in aid for Lebanon at the same time residents of North Carolina struggle to recover from Hurricane Helene.

“This has to be fake. Even Kamala Harris, the gold standard of stupid, isn’t stupid enough to post this,” actor James Woods said on X Saturday. “Certainly not while North Carolinians are pulling the bodies of their neighbors from the wreckage. It’s simply inconceivable.”

The post came in response to Harris pledging Saturday to send $157 million of “additional assistance” to Lebanon, which, she argued, is “facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.”

“I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there,” the vice president said, adding that the money would go to “essential needs,” including “food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict.”

Users on social media were quick to slam Harris for the post, arguing that many North Carolina residents are struggling to recover from Hurricane Helene and that the money would be better spent on those relief efforts.

“Could this be any more tone deaf? We have Americans suffering and in danger right now after the hurricane and this is what Kamala has to announce. America First!” Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., said on X.

“To be clear – Kamala Harris’ campaign-suicidal post this evening focusing on LEBANON while major disaster rescues and recovery are underway is an admission she is losing Michigan right now.,” journalist Eric Daugherty said in a post.

“Kamala is touting giving money to the people of Lebanon-while stiff-arming the humanitarian crisis in North Carolina,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on X. “This is Kamala’s Katrina.”

The controversial tweet comes as the Biden administration has continued to face backlash for its handling of Helene, with former President Trump calling the federal response to the disaster the “most incompetently managed ‘storm,’ at the federal level, ever seen before.”

“Kamala and Sleepy Joe are universally being given POOR GRADES for the way that they are handling the Hurricane, especially in North Carolina,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The White House and Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.