Harris supporters say she’ll fix immigration, blame Trump for border crisis

Voters attending a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Flint, Michigan, argued that the Democratic nominee is better on immigration and that former President Trump is to blame for the current situation at the border.

“She comes with compassion and a plan,” one voter attending the Harris rally Friday told Fox News Digital. “We know that we have problems down there, but we have to do it specifically to make the changes… just throwing out rhetoric and building a wall is not going to do it. This is about people’s lives who have come here because they’re in distress and danger, and we need to help them because that’s who we are.”

The comments come as both Trump and Harris made multiple appearances in Michigan last week, highlighting the critical importance of a swing state that could decide the fate of November’s election.

With the election just over four weeks away, polling shows Michigan could be decided by a razor-thin margin once again. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average as of Sunday, Harris currently holds a narrow 0.7 point edge in the state.

At the top of mind for voters in Michigan at both Trump and Harris rallies last week was immigration, with both sides agreeing that work needed to be done to secure the southern border. But while Trump supporters mostly pin the blame on the Biden administration, Harris supporters in Flint argued that it was Trump’s effort to kill President Biden’s bipartisan border legislation that was to blame for the current situation.

“She has worked on a bill that she said that if she’s elected she’s going to sign into law that directly puts more people on the front line that would actually be helping with the border, while Trump shot that down,” a voter told Fox News Digital.

“The Biden administration tried to put through an act that would make border crossings more limited and better. It was basically a slam dunk, Trump went and told his people ‘Hey, we need to shoot this down, we can’t let them get a win,’” another voter said.

Meanwhile, some voters argued that all Trump brings to the table on the issue is “rhetoric” that divides people, while Harris has the experience to solve the problem.

“Harris is better on immigration because she’s experienced in border security, the policies and legislation that are necessary to result in a secure border,” a voter said. “Border security is a complex issue which requires a plan that’s very specific, detailed, and complex. A complex problem needs a complex solution… what we hear from former President Trump is essentially rhetoric and simple verbiage that’s not going to solve a complex problem.”