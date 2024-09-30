Harris surrogates try to explain away ‘flip-flopping’ immigration policy

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker became the latest Democrat to defend Kamala Harris’ ever-evolving position on immigration, arguing it is “natural” for the vice president to change her mind over time.

“It’s natural, of course, that you adapt your policies to meet the moment,” Pritzker said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

The comments come as Harris has faced accusations of “flip-flopping” on several former policy positions by Republicans, including on illegal immigration and the border.

WEALTHY, LIBERAL NANTUCKET, MARTHA’S VINEYARD SEE 6 ICE ARRESTS IN ONE MONTH, INCLUDING MS-13 GANG MEMBER

“Kamala Harris continues to flip-flop on policy issues, the latest being the border wall,” Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., said after Harris signaled her support for a bipartisan border bill that includes funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. “Too bad we have the receipts. Don’t fall for her false promises; she welcomed this invasion, and if she had any real plans to address the border crisis, she would do it now.”

Other Republicans, such as Trump senior adviser Jason Miller, have argued that Harris has not changed her position on the wall, arguing that she would still stop construction of the barrier if elected.

“Harris opposes the wall, has always opposed the wall, and stopped wall construction as VP,” Miller told Fox News last month.

AOC’S ‘RED LIGHT’ DISTRICT OVERRUN WITH PROSTITUTES AS LOCALS CALL OUT MIA ‘SQUAD’ MEMBER

Nevertheless, Harris’ allies have continued to defend the vice president’s evolving views.

“You develop your policies based on what you see happening in the world around you and what you’re able to accomplish in Washington,” Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said when asked about Harris’ shifting policies during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier this month. “Every election is about the future and not the past.”

On immigration, Pritizker argued that Harris has supported action on the border, noting her support for President Biden’s bipartisan border deal that failed to make its way through the Senate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We finally, under Joe Biden, got Sen. Lankford and a total of 75 senators behind a border security bill and you know who torpedoed that? Donald Trump,” Pritzker said. “So we got to pay attention to the fact that Kamala Harris is actually trying to solve problems.”