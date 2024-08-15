Harris, Trump favorability ratings are on the rise among American voters, poll finds

The favorability ratings of both Vice President Harris and former President Trump are on the rise as a greater number of Americans are saying they are “extremely motivated” to vote in this November’s election, a new poll has found.

The Pew Research Center survey of 9,201 adults – including 7,569 registered voters – has revealed that Harris’ overall favorability rating has increased from 36% to 44% since May, while Trump’s has gone up from 39% to 42%.

Among voters who identify as Democrats or Democrat-leaning independents, Harris’ approval has jumped from 65% to 83%, while Trump’s is at 79% among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

Nationally, Harris is slightly leading Trump among all voters, 46% to 45%, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. trails in third with 7%, according to the poll.

The poll also found that 70% of Harris supporters are saying they are “extremely motivated” to vote, up from 63% of Biden supporters who felt the same way in early July when he was still in the presidential race.

Meanwhile, 72% of Trump supporters that were surveyed reported feeling the same way, up from 63% in July.

Even though Biden has abandoned his re-election bid, the poll found that he still has just a 37% approval rating among the American public.

But one number that has changed is the number of “double negative” voters who earlier this year indicated to pollsters that they did not like either candidate, according to the Pew Research Center.

In May, a quarter of American voters said they held both unfavorable views of Trump and Biden, but now with Harris in the race, that number has fallen to 14%.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 5-11.