Harris, Trump ‘leave nothing on the field’ in final weekend before Election Day

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is urging her supporters to vote with the clock ticking down toward Election Day.

“We’re going to get this done, but nobody can sit by the sidelines,” the Democratic presidential nominee emphasized as she campaigned in battleground Wisconsin. “You don’t want to look back on these four days and have any regrets about what you could have done.”

Harris and the Republican nominee, former President Trump, held dueling rallies Friday night a few miles apart in Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s largest city.

Hours earlier, while campaigning in Michigan, another crucial Great Lakes swing state, Trump told his supporters “nothing matters except what happens on Tuesday.”

“Just pretend that we’re one point down. We’re not. We’re up. But pretend that we’re one point down on Tuesday,” the former president stressed. He once again touted that he’s leading Harris, even though the latest polls continue to indicate it’s a toss-up.

With time running out, the campaign strategy now shifts.

“The closing arguments have been made. It’s not really about persuasion now. It’s about turnout. And that’s where all the energy of the campaigns are going to be directed,” longtime Republican strategist David Kochel told Fox News.

Kochel, a veteran of numerous GOP presidential campaigns, said, “At this point, people’s minds are made up. There are very few people out there to convince at this point. And if they’re deciding, they’re deciding between voting or sitting on the couch.”

Harris and Trump on Thursday each held their final events in the western battlegrounds of Arizona and Nevada, and Friday’s competing rallies were their last stops in Wisconsin ahead of Election Day.

The razor-thin margins in those three states, along with Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, decided President Biden’s 2020 victory over Trump and will likely determine if Harris or Trump wins the 2024 election.

This weekend, both nominees will keep up the brisk pace.

Harris campaigns Saturday in Georgia and North Carolina and makes multiple stops in Michigan on Sunday. On Election Eve, she crisscrosses Pennsylvania, which, with 19 electoral votes up for grabs, is the biggest prize among the seven battlegrounds.

Trump campaigns this weekend in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. He also makes a detour on Saturday in Virginia, a one-time swing state that has leaned blue in presidential elections for two decades. The former president will hold a rally in the conservative southwestern section of the commonwealth.

The former president made a similar stop in another blue-leaning state, New Mexico, Thursday.

On Monday, the day before the election, Trump will campaign in North Carolina and Pennsylvania before holding his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same city where he closed out his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

But it’s not just the standard-bearers on the trail. The running mates — Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee — are fanning out across the country, along with top surrogates.

Far from the spotlight, campaign staffers and volunteers are making their final rounds with door knocks, phone calls, texts and emails to make sure their supporters have already voted early or will cast a ballot on Election Day.

In an election within the margins, it could make all the difference.

“It’s about getting people to the polls, getting absentee ballots returned, getting whatever remaining early vote there is left in the door and just leave nothing on the field,” Kochel emphasized.

