Harris-Trump showdown: New poll indicates who has edge in battle for crucial electoral vote

A new poll in the race for a crucial electoral vote that could potentially determine whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Trump wins the 2024 White House race suggests that Harris holds a sizable lead.

Harris stands at 53% support, and Trump at 42% among likely voters in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a new CNN poll conducted Sept. 20 to 25 and released on Friday.

Nebraska and Maine are the only two states in the nation that divide their electoral votes by congressional district. A competitive district in each of the states could help decide whether Harris or Trump succeeds President Biden in the White House.

Nebraska is solidly red in presidential elections. Trump carried the state by 25 points in his 2016 White House victory and by 19 points in his 2020 re-election defeat.

But Nebraska’s 2nd District, an urban-suburban area anchored by the city of Omaha, has a history of being competitive.

In 2008, then-Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama narrowly won the district, capturing its single electoral vote. In 2012, GOP nominee Mitt Romney won the district by single digits. Trump narrowly carried the district in 2016, but Biden won it four years ago.

The poll indicates Harris grabbing the support of 96% of Democrats, 61% of independents and even 10% support among Republicans.

According to the survey, Harris also holds a 24-point lead among female voters, while Trump’s advantage among men is just five points.

Six in ten of those questioned in the CNN poll said that Nebraska should keep its current system of rewarding electoral votes in a presidential election, with 40% saying it should switch to the system employed in 48 states, where the statewide winner grabs all the electoral votes.

Trump and national Republicans made a full-court press in recent weeks to urge Nebraska Republican lawmakers to change the law and switch to a winner-take-all system, but their lobbying effort fell short.

