Harris-Trump Showdown: Presidential nominees hit key battleground states as election approaches

With just over six weeks to go until Election Day on November 5, and early and absentee voting now underway in an increasing number of states, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump are not letting up as they campaign in the key battleground states.

After a stop Thursday evening in Michigan, Harris heads to Georgia on Friday afternoon for a reproductive rights event before heading to a rally later in the day in Wisconsin.

Trump, who campaigned in Michigan earlier in the week, returns to the campaign trail on Saturday with a rally in North Carolina.

Those four states, along with Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, had razor-thin margins that decided President Biden’s 2020 election victory over Trump. And those seven swing states will likely determine whether Harris or Trump wins the 2024 election and succeeds Biden in the White House.

Harris will keep the spotlight on the combustible issue of abortion during her Atlanta area stop. The issue has been a winning one for the Democrats at the ballot box since the conservative majority on the Supreme Court in a blockbuster decision two years ago overturned the landmark nearly half-century-old Roe v. Wade ruling, which had legalized abortion nationwide.

“Trump Abortion Bans have criminalized reproductive care,” Harris said on social media Thursday night after spotlighting the issue during a live-streamed forum in Michigan with one of her best known surrogates, Oprah Winfrey.

Biden narrowly edged Trump in Georgia four years ago to become the first Democrat to carry the state in a presidential election in over a quarter-century.

Harris returns to Georgia after making a campaign swing in the southeastern part of the state earlier this month.

Trump, amid strained relations with Gov. Brian Kemp, the state’s popular two-term conservative governor, hasn’t returned to Georgia since holding a large rally in Atlanta on August 5.

The latest public opinion polls in Georgia conducted entirely after the first and potentially only debate between Harris and Trump indicate the former president holding a slight lower-single digit edge over the vice president.

Harris later on Friday headlines a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, for her fourth visit to the Midwestern battleground since replacing Biden atop the Democrats’ 2024 ticket over two months ago.

The most recent surveys in Wisconsin also show a margin-of-error race, with Harris holding a razor-thin lower single digit edge over Trump.

Wisconsin, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, is part of the Democrats’ so-called Blue Wall of Rust Belt states that the party reliably won in presidential elections for a quarter-century until Trump narrowly captured all three states en route to a White House victory in 2016. But four years ago, Biden edged Trump in all three states to win the presidency.

Trump on Saturday returns to North Carolina, a state he won by roughly one-point over Biden four years ago.

The state is a must-win for the GOP presidential nominee, and his campaign is now spending big bucks to run ads in North Carolina. The latest polls suggest a coin-toss race, with the former president holding the slightest edge.

Trump’s visit comes two days after a bombshell report rocked the state’s governor’s race, with allegations that GOP nominee and controversial Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson posted disturbing and inflammatory statements on a forum of a pornographic website. Robinson has denied the allegations.

A source familiar with Trump’s rally Saturday in Wilmington, North Carolina, told Fox News that Robinson would not be attending the event.

