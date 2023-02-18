‘HeGetsUs’ abstains from abortion issue, says ‘Jesus too often gets lost’ in the debate

The “HeGetsUs” Christian campaign does not want to take a stance on abortion, claiming the issue has proven too divisive and loses sight of Jesus.

“The debate over abortion is a great example of how the real Jesus too often gets lost, overlooked or distorted in debates over political and social issues,” a spokesperson for HeGetsUs told Fox News.

The campaign was launched in March 2022 and plans to spend $2 billion over the next several years. The advertisements direct viewers to a website that includes Bible readings, ways to chat with real people about religion, and information about Jesus.

“HeGetsUs” saw a spike in interest after purchasing two advertisements during the 2023 Superbowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

“The debate will of course continue, and it’s an important discussion to have, but our focus is on helping people see and consider Jesus as he is shown in the Bible,” the spokesperson continued.

They added, “The Jesus of the Bible offers radical forgiveness, limitless compassion and unconditional love. He gets us and he loves us, and that includes people on both sides of this issue.”

The $20 million advertising campaign, funded in part by the family behind religious craft store chain Hobby Lobby, as well as Christian groups and other anonymous donors, bought two Superbowl ads centered on the idea that when it comes to Jesus, “He Gets Us.”