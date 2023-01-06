Here are the six remaining holdouts preventing Kevin McCarthy from becoming House speaker

There are six remaining Republican members-elect preventing Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from becoming the next speaker of the House of Representatives following the 13th round of voting Friday.

Friday’s ballots have been the most positive for McCarthy so far in the drawn-out process of electing a new speaker, as 14 of the 20 initial members-elect opting not to support him have flipped their votes and quieted concerns he wouldn’t be able to reach the threshold required to be elected.

Those members still choosing not to vote for McCarthy include Rep.-elect Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Rep.-elect Eli Crane, R-Ariz., Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-Va., and Rep.-elect Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

Rep.-elect Andy Harris, R-Md., was the sole holdout to flip to McCarthy in the 13th round of voting after 13 holdouts and one “present” voting member flipped their votes in the 12th round.

McCarthy received a total of 214 votes in the 13th ballot to Rep.-elect Hakeem Jeffries’, D-N.Y., 212 votes and Rep.-elect Jim Jordan’s, R-Ohio, six votes. Two Republicans were not present to cast their votes due to medical and family reasons, but are expected to return by the end of the day to cast their votes for McCarthy as the rounds of voting are likely to continue.

With those additional votes, McCarthy is expected to have 216 total votes, meaning just two of the six remaining holdouts would need to flip their support in order to reach the required threshold to be elected speaker.