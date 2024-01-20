Here are the top 4 moments from the 2024 March for Life

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The annual March for Life on Friday was the second one in post-Roe v. Wade America, and a snowy one at that.

But the weather didn’t stop droves of people from coming out to march against abortion in Washington, D.C.

The major pro-life event featured speakers ranging from religious leaders to the highest echelons of the American government.

Here are the top four moments from the 2024 March for Life.

A LARGE CROWD DESPITE THE BAD WEATHER

The snow may have deterred some, but it didn’t stop a large crowd of pro-life Americans from marching on Washington.

Pro-life Americans descended on Washington even amid the snowfall that blanketed the nation’s capital on Friday.

March for Life president Jeanne Mancini told Fox News Digital that seeing “huge crowds in the snow, especially the young people; the powerful personal testimonies — from Aisha to Jean Marie to Antonio to the wonderful surprise visit from Coach Jim Harbaugh, the day has been beautiful!”

HOUSE SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON’S ADDRESS

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who ascended to the gavel in October, spoke at the March for Life, saying it is a “pivotal time to promote quality healthcare for both women and their unborn children.”

Johnson noted that the House passed the Pregnant Students Rights Act this week to cheers and took a jab at the Biden administration’s proposed rule to restrict “pregnancy resource centers” funding.

“Because being pregnant while finishing your degree can be really difficult,” Johnson said. “But women should not be presented with a false choice of being a mom or being a student.”

“Right now, you should know, the Biden administration is proposing a regulation to restrict funds to pregnancy resource centers,” he also said. “We know that those are the centers that states rely on to assist expecting moms and dads.”

“And that action would undercut that important work, the important material support that expecting and first-time mothers get from these centers,” Johnson continued, adding that the House-passed Supporting Pregnant and Parenting Women and Families Act would “prevent that regulation from coming into effect.”

“Who could be opposed to that?” he pondered.

NATIONAL CHAMPION COACH JIM HARBAUGH’S SURPRISE APPEARANCE

Declaring the snowy day “football weather,” 2024 national title champion and University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh gave a surprise address at the March for Life on Friday.

Harbaugh joined the stage to introduce former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson, who was slated to speak.

“It’s a great example that you’re setting,” Harbaugh said to the crowd. “It’s testimony for the sanctity of life.”

“It’s a great day for a march!” the champion coach exclaimed to cheers. “It’s a great day, this is football weather!”

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS’ SUPPORT OF THE MARCH

GOP lawmakers in Congress were not afraid to show their support for Friday’s March for Life and its participants, with several senators and House members posting videos about the event.

“Today is the 51st annual [March for Life], where Americans from across the country gather in Washington to celebrate and stand for the life and rights of the unborn,” Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, wrote Friday on X.

“We must create a culture of life throughout our country not just to uphold the Constitution, but to honor God – the author of life,” he continued.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., posted on X, “Less than 2 yrs ago, SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade. Because of this, tens of thousands of innocent babies in our country have been saved.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without decades of hard work, advocacy, & unbroken faith from pro-life advocates like those at [March for Life].”

“Welcome to all our Tennesseans who are in our nation’s capital for the 2024 March for Life!” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., wrote on X.

“Thank you for [the] great work you are doing every day to defend life.”