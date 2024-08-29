Heritage rips Harris’ ‘dangerously liberal’ policy record with new website, 6-figure outreach to independents

FIRST ON FOX – Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts on Wednesday unveiled a new website created by the conservative think tank that aims to inform Americans about Vice President Kamala Harris’ “dangerously liberal” policy record, as well as a six-figure text campaign targeting independent voters in key swing states.

The website, dangerouslyliberal.com, summarizes the Biden-Harris administration’s history of what the organization calls “failed liberal policies” on the border, the economy and inflation, energy, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), education and parental rights, “government weaponization,” health care and crime. As Roberts explained to Fox News Digital, the website serves as a resource to fill the gap as the Harris-Walz campaign still has yet to roll out a policy website of their own.

“It tells us everything we need to know about the policy record of the vice president, when her campaign is running away from posting any policy prescriptions on their campaign website,” Roberts told Fox News Digital. “And the reason that the vice president is running away from that policy record is because it’s awful. I thought that I would never live through another presidency as disastrous to Americans as Jimmy Carter’s. But the Biden-Harris administration has been even worse, particularly on the economy, on inflation, on energy, on the border, on foreign policy. Our website calls the balls and strikes. It gives Americans sort of the report card on the vice president’s policy record. And the reason she doesn’t want to talk about it is because that policy record is why Americans are suffering.”

“The best description, just speaking philosophically, of Vice President Harris’s policy record is dangerously liberal. I actually can’t think of a better phrase to describe it,” he added.

The Harris-Walz campaign, meanwhile, is reportedly planning to roll out an ad blitz Wednesday that will run until Election Day in an attempt to tie former President Donald Trump to the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. The project has been billed by the conservative think tank as a blueprint for a future Republican administration to restructure many parts of the U.S. government. The Trump campaign has stressed that it is not affiliated with the project, and Trump himself has gone on record saying he does not agree with all of their positions.

Roberts rejected “mischaracterizations” by the Harris-Walz campaign, which he says has been lacking “a real focus on policy, substance.” The Harris campaign website, which includes pages to buy merchandise, donate and get to know the candidate’s background, remains devoid of any policy plans more than a month after she became the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Taking a step back from our own ideological perspective, we know that Americans on the political left want to have that conversation, too. And even though we might disagree, in fact we do disagree with many Americans on some of these issues, I think what the American republic needs right now is a real policy conversation,” Roberts told Fox News Digital. “So we were sitting back this summer thinking about all the mischaracterizations by the Harris campaign, by the radical left on our policy projects. And while we welcome an intellectually honest conversation, we also know that that hasn’t been happening.”

“So we decided to launch this website, dangerouslyliberal.com, to focus on the vice president’s policy record. And I think that Americans will really welcome that conversation, because they trust the credibility of the Heritage Foundation and calling balls and strikes about what the vice president has done in her position the last few years, and also what people down ballot might do and for U.S. Senate and U.S. House races.”

The website, which Fox News Digital accessed before its public roll-out, opens on a message, “The Biden-Harris Administration’s policies have resulted in a wide-open southern border, increased illegal immigration, skyrocketing inflation, higher taxes, lower wages, aggressively woke ‘DEI,’ and much more.”

The Heritage Foundation said the million-dollar effort aims to provide “fact-based, concise, and informational content to educate millions of Americans to shape policy and share ideas.”

It outlines the president and vice president’s “extreme policy positions related to the unsecured border, mass amnesty and sanctuary policies for illegals, the Green New Deal energy agenda, disastrous economic stances, Medicare For All, and the desire to advance the left’s DEI and CRT schemes,” the think tank said.

The Heritage Foundation said it will also run two six-figure text message and advertising campaigns across multiple platforms to drive website engagement and “further educate the public on the impact of the Biden-Harris Administration’s radical policy and societal viewpoint for America.” The push to appeal to independent votes comes also as independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, once a dynastic Democrat, announced Friday he was discontinuing his White House bid and endorsing Trump. Kennedy is unable to remove himself from the ballot, however, in the key swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

“It’s fascinating to me that in the span of about 48 hours, the radical left went from trying to keep Mr. Kennedy off the ballot to now fighting to keep him on the ballot and act because of that, and because he does have a real draw, across the spectrum from the center left to the center right. We’ve seen that at Heritage,” Roberts told Fox News Digital. “Heritage really exists to plug that kind of gap, the gap that exists between what DC elites in power tell you that they’re going to do versus what the American people surmise they have done.”

“And I think the credibility that we have just in terms of being the policy umpire, which we’re often called in DC and pairing that with this dissemination of this website in the swing states will have a real effect on the knowledge base that voters have to make their decision,” he added. “They will make their decision. Ultimately, they’re the ones. The American voters are the ones who will influence the outcome of the election, to state the obvious. This website can be, I think, a very helpful tool as they sit down and look at all of the resources, all of the information at their disposal, to make an informed decision.”

The website includes an explanation and key statistics about Harris’ record on key issues, including how inflation “has grown by 20% since the Biden-Harris administration took office in 2021.” Heritage assesses that Americans have lost an average of $10,000 per household due to high energy costs since the Biden-Harris administration took office. On the border security and illegal immigration, the website states, “Under Border Czar Harris, there have been over 10.3 million total inadmissible alien encounters recorded by the U.S. Border Patrol, and over 85% of these illegal aliens have been released into the United States.”

It also provides examples of Harris’ past statements supporting the think tank’s claim that Harris “has been a long-time supporter of letting biological men compete in female sports” and highlights how the Biden-Harris administration’s changes to Title IX added “gender identity” to the list of sex-based protections in federal law, “consequently allowing men into women’s private spaces, athletics, and educational opportunities.”

“We have to stay woke,” Harris once said, as the site notes. “Like everybody needs to be woke. And you can talk about if you’re the wokest or woker, but just stay more woke than less woke.”

When Project 2025’s leader, Paul Dans, stepped down in June, the Trump campaign released a statement saying, “reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed,” as the then-Biden campaign tried to use the 900-page conservative plan to steer voters away from another Trump administration. Despite this, Democrats at their national convention in Chicago this month further tried to tie Trump to Project 2025.

“His explicit intent to jail journalists, political opponents and anyone he sees as the enemy,” Harris told the DNC of Trump. “His explicit intent to deploy our active duty military against our own citizens. Consider, consider the power he will have, especially after the U.S. Supreme Court just ruled that he would be immune from criminal prosecution. Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails, and how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States. Not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had: himself.

“We know what a second Trump term would look like. It’s all laid out in Project 2025, written by his closest advisers,” she said. “Its sum total is to pull our country back to the past. But America, we are not going back.”

