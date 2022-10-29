Herschel Walker reacts to Obama attacking him as a ‘celebrity’ politician: ‘I’m a warrior for God’

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker responded to disparaging remarks from former President Barack Obama during a Friday evening rally in the Peach State.

Speaking from the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Obama took aim at Walker, the first-time Senate candidate and a well-known football player, claiming he is “a celebrity who wants to be a politician.”

“President Obama was here last night. He said I’m a celebrity. He got that one wrong, didn’t he? I’m not a celebrity, I’m a warrior for God. He got something else wrong, too. Remember two years ago he told us to vote for Joe Biden, didn’t he? He got that one wrong, did he not? He’s lost twice to Georgia already, hasn’t he, so I think he probably needs to sit this one out,” Walker said Saturday, according to political reporter for The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Walker said he would pray for the former president and concluded that “he got with the wrong horse” by supporting his Democratic challenger, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

BARACK OBAMA, IN GEORGIA, CALLS HERSCHEL WALKER A ‘CELEBRITY WHO WANTS TO BE A POLITICIAN’

“I’m sorry to tell former President Obama, I’m sorry, I’m gonna pray for him,” Walker added. “I’m gonna pray for him because he needs some help. He needs some help because he got with the wrong horse. Senator Warnock is the wrong horse. You know he can’t do the job, and it’s time for him to leave. So don’t let the door hit your butt as you walk out of there.”

Obama, who was introduced to the rally stage by Warnock during his visit to the state, took issue with Walker’s candidacy in the race numerous times and insisted that he is not what voters in Georgia need in the Senate.

GEORGIA VOTERS TALK ABOUT TOP ISSUES AHEAD OF ELECTION DAY

“Herschel Walker was a heck of a football player, one of the best running backs of all time,” Obama said. “Does that make him the best person to represent you in the United States Senate?”

The former president charged that “in the case of Rev. Warnock’s opponent, there is very little evidence that he’s taken any interest, bothered to learn anything about, or displayed any kind of information towards public service, or volunteer work, or helping people in any way. At least we really don’t know about it. And that does make you suspect.”

In a reference to both Walker and his close friend former President Donald Trump, who was best known as a reality TV celebrity and real estate mogul before turning to politics and succeeding Obama in the White House, Obama said that Walker is “a celebrity to who wants to be a politician, and we’ve seen how that goes.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Recent surveys suggest that it’s a margin of error race between Warnock and Walker, who will go head-to-head in the Georgia Senate election on November 8.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this article.