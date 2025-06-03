HHS ends Biden-era COVID-19 testing program that bled taxpayers years after pandemic

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Health and Human Services announced it is shuttering a nationwide program that offered free COVID-19 tests to community organizations, citing it bled taxpayer funds despite the pandemic’s end.

“With COVID-19 behaving more like the seasonal flu — rising and falling through the year — and tests widely available at retail stores nationwide, continued federal distribution is a significant waste of taxpayers’ dollars,” HHS told Fox News Digital Tuesday. “The COVID-19 pandemic is over and HHS is prioritizing funding projects that will deliver on President Trump’s mandate to address the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again.”

The government had spent more than $1 billion on the program since it was established in 2021 under the Biden administration, Fox News Digital learned.

The program deployed government-purchased COVID-19 tests to community partners across the country to deliver tests at no cost to the patient. HHS cited that testing for COVID-19 now mimics seasonal flu cases, with retail shops across the country stocking their shelves with COVID tests, meaning “continued federal distribution is a significant waste of taxpayers’ dollars.”

DOCTORS WARN OF ‘TRIFECTA’ OF CHRONIC ILLNESSES PLAGUING AMERICANS AFTER MAHA REPORT

Americans who ordered tests through community partnership by 5 p.m. May 30 will still receive their order, according to HHS.

HHS is in the midst of purchasing one million newer tests that are able to differentiate between the COVID-19 virus versus the flu, which will be deployed if there are any shortfalls or emergencies with the COVID testing, Fox Digital learned.

State or local health departments, as well as community organizations that have a stockpile of tests and various local health centers may still provide free tests to Americans as the program shutters, according to HHS.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which tore across the country in 2020, officially ended years ago. Then-President Joe Biden declared the pandemic was “over” back in 2022, while the World Health Organization determined the pandemic officially ended by 2023.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration’s top health department re-focuses its direction to addressing the nation’s spiraling chronic health issues, which come in the form of health issues such as rampant obesity, spikes in autism diagnoses and teenage depression.

RFK JR’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED MAHA REPORT PAINTS DISMAL STATE OF CHILD HEALTH, NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS

President Donald Trump ‘s Make America Healthy Again Commission, which is chaired by HHS chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr, released its anticipated report assessing chronic diseases that have gripped U.S. youth in recent years May 22.

The report’s findings include teenage depression nearly doubling from 2009 to 2019, more than one-in-five children over the age of six being considered obese, one-in-31 children diagnosed with autism by age 8 and childhood cancer spiking by 40% since 1975.

TRUMP AND A HEALTHIER AMERICA WELCOMED BY DOCTORS: ‘NEW GOLDEN AGE’

“Over 40% of the roughly 73 million children (aged 0-17) in the United States have at least one chronic health condition, according to the CDC, such as asthma, allergies, obesity, autoimmune diseases, or behavioral disorders,” the report stated. “Although estimates vary depending on the conditions included, all studies show an alarming increase over time.”

Chronic diseases have a chilling effect on national security, commission members said in a Thursday morning phone call with the media. Roughly 75% of America’s youth aged 17–24 do not qualify to serve in the military due to obesity , asthma, allergies, autoimmune diseases or behavioral disorders, they said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We now have the most obese, depressed, disabled, medicated population in the history of the world, and we cannot keep going down the same road,” Food and Drug Commissioner Marty Makary said in the phone call with the media. “So this is an amazing day. I hope this marks the grand pivot from a system that is entirely reactionary to a system that will now be proactive.”

The MAHA report will be followed by a policy recommendation report for the federal government later this summer.