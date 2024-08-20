Hillary Clinton blasts Trump’s legal woes amid ‘lock him up’ chants in DNC speech: ‘Only cares about himself’

CHICAGO – Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night where she praised the accomplishments of VP Kamala Harris and highlighted the legal issues of former President Donald Trump.

“She will fight to lower costs for hard-working families, open the doors wide for good-paying jobs and yes, she will restore abortion rights nationwide,” Clinton told the crowd at the United Center. “As a prosecutor, Kamala locked up murderers and drug traffickers. She will never rest in defense of our freedom and safety. Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial. And when he woke up, he made his own kind of history. The first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions.”

The crowd began chanting “lock him up” in reference to the chants of “lock her up” that often erupted at Trump rallies when he was running against Clinton in 2016 and criticizing her over allegations of corruption and improper handling of classified documents.

Clinton could seen smiling and nodding as the chants continued.

“Just look at the candidates,” Clinton said. “Kamala cares. Cares about kids and families. Cares about America. Donald only cares about himself.”

Earlier in the evening New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provoked a few cheers from the crowd by quipping that “Trump hasn’t spent much time in New York lately, except that is to get convicted of 34 felonies. And that’s just fine with us.”

For her part, Clinton touted Harris’ political resume as a prosecutor in California.

“On her first day in court, Kamala said five words that still guide her,” Clinton told the crowd. “Kamala Harris for the people. That is something that Donald Trump will never understand. So it is no surprise, is it, that he is lying about Kamala’s record? He’s mocking her name and her laugh. Sounds familiar. But we have him on the run now.”

“So no matter what the polls say, we can’t let up. We can’t get driven down crazy conspiracy rabbit holes. We have to fight for the truth. We have to fight for Kamala as she will fight for us. Because you know what? It still takes a village to raise a family, heal a country and win a campaign.”

Clinton continued, “On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th President of the United States.”

Clinton told the crowd that “we need to beat back the dangers that Trump and his allies pose to the rule of law and our way of life.”

“Don’t get distracted or complacent. Talk to your friends and neighbors. Volunteer. Be proud champions for the truth and for the country that we all love.”

In closing, Clinton said that she wants her grandchildren and their grandchildren to “know I was here at this moment” and that “we were here” and “with Kamala Harris every step of the way.”

This is our time, America,” Clinton said. “This is when we stand up. This is when we break through. The future is here. It’s in our grasp. Let’s go win it.”